"The way you can hear it crack too?"— Internet reacts to new bodycam footage seemingly showing Megan Thee Stallion stepping on glass

On January 19, DJ Akademiks tweeted a video seemingly showing Megan Thee Stallion stepping on a glass bottle. The footage, which has garnered over 13 million views on X, shows Stallion exiting a vehicle on the orders of law enforcement.

Moments later, she is seen with her arms in the air as she moves towards the cops. Many netizens have since claimed that Stallion stepping on the glass bottle was the actual reason behind her injury, not Tory Lanez. Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after shooting Megan in her foot in 2020.

Sharing DJ Akademiks' tweet, several people shared their support. Many believe that Megan Thee Stallion’s foot was injured before the shooting by Lanez, indicating that he is not responsible for the injury.

"The way you can hear it crack too?," one netizen commented.

“Let’s see what the Megan savors gotta say now,” an X user said.

The shooting occurred in July 2020 as Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, a friend and Lanez’s bodyguard, left a party hosted by Kylie Jenner at her Hollywood residence.

“Free Tory and arrest her ASAP or else it’s over for men,” an X user said.

“He got 10 years for pointing the gun at her and not shooting it,” another platform user said.

As many took to supporting Lanez and seemingly attacking Megan Thee Stallion online, some also supported the femcee by saying:

“Literally proof from her doctor that she got shot but ok,” an X user said.

“The doctor and the court documents already proved that she infact had bullet fragments in her foot,” a platform user said.

Azealia Banks mocks Megan Thee Stallion as glass bottle video makes it to the internet

On January 20, Azealia Banks took to X to react to the clip, using lyrics from Nicki Minaj’s Big Foot, a Megan Thee Stallion-diss track.

“Omg it sounded like Sasquatch lol, it gave- If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there to hear it does it make a sound. NICKI REALLY SAID BIG FOOT GOOOOODBYEEE…,” she tweeted.

The video was released after Stallion requested a restraining order against Lanez earlier this month. Megan alleged that Lanez was harassing her from prison through surrogates.

She described Lanez as a “violent and dangerous criminal” in court and said that she is worried about her wellbeing. Megan was granted the restraining order with an expiration date of January 9, 2030.

Tory Lanez was convicted of three felonies in December 2022. These included assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

