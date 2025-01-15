"This whole interview was planned" - Internet reacts as Torrey Craig's ex Olivia Davis claims her slip-up on Megan was a 'dumb, blonde moment'

NBA small forward Torrey Craig's ex, Olivia Davis, addresses her backlash after her recent remarks about Megan Thee Stallion. In her street interview outside Whole Foods in Los Angeles with TMZ, published on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Davis alleged the slip-up was an "honest mistake."

For the unversed, during her recent appearance on the 3 Girls 1 Kitchen podcast, Olivia, along with her friends Alexa Adams and Lana Rhoades, questioned ex-boyfriend Torrey Craig's taste in women after he began dating Stallion. During the episode, Davis mispronounced Megan's name as "Mag" and "Mag-un."

"I know her name, obviously. It was a stupid dumb blonde moment," Olivia Davis told TMZ before adding, "I have an issue pronouncing vowels sometimes," especially when she is nervous.

"Me butchering her name was an innocent mistake" - Olivia Davis about her mispronouncing Megan's name

In her interview with TMZ, Olivia Davis said she has never been called "racist" in her life. She explained that, as a foreigner, English was not her first language and that she had trouble with her vowels sometimes. She explained:

"In that moment, during the podcast, I was very nervous from personal things I was going through, and me butchering her name was an innocent mistake."

Davis added that it was an "honest mistake" and apologized to anyone, including Megan Thee Stallion, who was hurt. She explained she didn't mean any disrespect.

Olivia also addressed claims that she was upset because Torrey Craig was dating Megan Thee Stallion. She explained that it has been a year since she was in a relationship with the Chicago Bulls player and wasn't "bitter" about his relationship with the rapper.

Olivia made headlines recently after she commented on Torrey Craig's relationship with Megan. When co-host Lana Rhoades asked what Craig's type was since his exes always "looked similar" to Davis (blonde and white), Davis agreed, adding that he dated "pretty girls."

During her interview with TMZ, Olivia Davis denied she raised any claims about Torrey Craig's type in women, stating it was her co-host and that she (Davis) just agreed to her friend's observation. Davis added that she was surprised Craig was dating someone who was a "megastar" and in the "public eye."

She asserted that none of her comments were related to anyone's race. She even added that she was a fan of the Mamushi singer and has used her songs in her social media posts.

Torrey Craig and Megan Thee Stallion have been dating since last August. Last week, an adult model, Jasmine Elizabeth, accused the athlete of dating both of them at the same time. However, Craig denied the allegations in his Instagram stories.

Moreover, neither Craig nor Stallion has publicly reacted to Davis' comments.

