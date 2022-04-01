The Weeknd teases music video with Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon

Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon will feature in Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd’s upcoming music video for Out of Time. The song was released months ago with the singer’s fifth studio album Dawn FM, and he will release a music video for it soon.

Prior to going mainstream with Squid Game, the actress was well-recognized in the modeling industry. The 27-year-old has now joined hands with one of the most popular artists, The Weeknd, as a part of his upcoming music video. The actress continues to rise with her multiple brand endorsements and historic wins.

Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon collaborates with Canadian artist The Weeknd

Two superstars have joined hands in an unpredictable move. On April 1, The Weeknd posted a still from his upcoming official music video for Out of Time, featuring history-making SAG award winner Jung Ho-yeon.

In the still, Jung Ho-yeon flashes a bright smile while holding hands with The Weeknd, who serenades her inside an elevator. One man seems to be trying to stop the door from closing.

The singer tagged the Squid Game actress and shared the picture with the caption, “out of time: tuesday” and an hourglass emoji. Tuesday seems to suggest the day the Out of Time music video will be released, April 5. The actress also shared the post on her Instagram story.

The Weeknd shared a story hint from a fan edit on his Instagram story. The fan account, @thexovibe, posted a photo drawing parallels from the singer's 2020 music video of In Your Eyes. In the scene, the singer stands in the middle of two strangers inside an elevator.

By sharing the post on his story, The Weeknd seems to have confirmed the parallel storyline.

As the two internationally renowned stars join hands, the world is looking forward to the music video with much enthusiasm.

The Weeknd released Dawn FM, his fifth studio album, on January 7, 2022, comprising 19 songs. Music videos were only released for two tracks, Sacrifice and 103.5 Dawn FM. Out of Time will be the third music video from the album.

Meanwhile, Jung Ho-yeon is receiving much attention worldwide, especially after becoming the first Korean actress to win Best Actress award at the 2022 SAGs. She even won the Best Actress awards at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Super Awards and Director’s Cut Awards.

The Squid Game actress has signed an Apple TV+ series titled Disclaimer by Alfonso Cuarón. She will join a star-studded cast comprising Kevin Kline, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Cate Blanchett, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Edited by Saman