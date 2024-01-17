The White Lotus season 3 adds S*x Education and Gen V actors

On January 16, 2024, HBO announced new notable additions to the cast of The White Lotus season 3. The new members joining the cast include Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger, renowned for their roles in S*x Education and Gen V, respectively.

Notably, Lou and Schwarzenegger are joined by Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola, who are all a part of the third part of the show. Additionally, the previously announced group of new cast members includes Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Tayme Thapthimthong.

What can fans expect from The White Lotus season 3?

Fans of The White Lotus can anticipate season 3 of the show to continue its tradition of exploring dark themes with a satirical touch. With the addition of new cast members, season three is expected to introduce a new group of guests.

In a conversation with Jeremy Allen White as part of Variety's Actors on Actors video series, Jennifer Coolidge, who played Tanya, hinted at possible storylines involving her character despite Tanya's demise in season two.

Furthermore, Creator Mike White has suggested in an interview with Variety that the storyline will possibly explore the aftermath of Tanya's death and its implications for other characters.

“I think as far as what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya's death, it's possible that I think Portia is scared enough to just leave it alone, but the fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there's gotta be somebody who's gonna track it down to Greg. But maybe you'll have to wait to find out what happens,” White told Variety.

When will The White Lotus season 3 be released?

As per an educated guess, The White Lotus season 3 is expected to be released in 2025. Notably, the delay in the release date is partly due to the impact of the actors' and writers' strikes. However, the filming is reportedly set to begin in February 2024 in Thailand. The season's setting will be across various locations in Thailand, including Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok.

How did The White Lotus season 2 end?

The season finale of The White Lotus season 2 is marked by the tragic death of Tanya. After uncovering a plot by Greg and Quentin to murder her for her wealth, Tanya confronts them. During this confrontation, Tanya accidentally falls off a boat and drowns after shooting Quentin and his associates in a chaotic sequence.

Meanwhile, Ethan and Harper's relationship ends positively with renewed passion. The finale leaves room for ambiguity around Ethan and Daphne's relationship. Moreover, it strongly hints at a possible intimate encounter between them, which could serve as closure and revenge for Ethan against Cameron.

In a significant revelation, it is revealed that Greg had been deceiving Tanya from the start. This is because he intended to kill her for her inheritance. However, Tanya outsmarts him in a twist of fate.

Moving forward, the finale showcases Lucia's manipulation of Albie as she successfully convinces Albie to give her a large sum of money under false pretenses.

Furthermore, the complex dynamics of Cameron and Daphne's marriage are explored. The dynamics highlight their extramarital affairs and the implication that Daphne's son might not be Cameron's biological child.

All in all, the season finale was marked by themes of wealth, corruption, and s*xual scandal.