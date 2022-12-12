''This finale is bleh'': The White Lotus fans divided over season 2 finale 

Season 2 of The White Lotus recently concluded, and the finale sent netizens into a frenzy.

The comedy-drama anthology's second season ran from October 30 to December 11 and consisted of a total of seven episodes.

Season 1 of the show was well-received, earning 10 awards in the limited series categories at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing for Mike White, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge, and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Murray Bartlett.

While many have appreciated the mystery, suspense, and story of the HBO series, it has also received a considerable amount of backlash, with one user calling the finale 'Bleh'.

Wicked Witch of the West Indies @wwofthewi Not a fan of the “every season somebody dies”for White Lotus. What was the point of Tanya killing them if she ended up dying. And did Ethan cheat with Daphne?? This finale is bleh Not a fan of the “every season somebody dies”for White Lotus. What was the point of Tanya killing them if she ended up dying. And did Ethan cheat with Daphne?? This finale is bleh

With that being said, let’s check out how fans have reacted to the season 2 finale of The White Lotus.

Spoiler warning: This article contains information about the season finale of The White Lotus

HBO's The White Lotus' season 2 finale leaves fans polarised

The much-anticipated finale of The White Lotus ended with the deaths of fan-favorite Tanya and also, Quentin and Niccoló.

Fans had predicted that the last episode would see the end of some major characters but never expected Tanya to bite the bullet.

Mark Gibson @markgibbo

Now THAT was a finale.

What a show!



#whitelotusfinale @JENCOOLIDGE The White Lotus.Now THAT was a finale.What a show! The White Lotus. Now THAT was a finale.What a show!⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#whitelotusfinale @JENCOOLIDGE

Amy Williams @amyisarockstar This season of The White Lotus was perfection! That finale was full of surprises that no one saw coming! This season of The White Lotus was perfection! That finale was full of surprises that no one saw coming!

Ella Kemp @ella_kemp Started the week with THE WHITE LOTUS finale and this is just the best TV I’ve seen in absolutely ages Started the week with THE WHITE LOTUS finale and this is just the best TV I’ve seen in absolutely ages

Thapelo @Ke_Moks 🏽 The White Lotus is such a brilliant series… what a season finale 🤣🤣🤣 The White Lotus is such a brilliant series… what a season finale 🤣🤣🤣🔥👌🏽

Despite several fans enjoying the unexpected final episode, some have said that it was confusing and didn't make sense. The fact that Tanya died even after killing the bad guys bothered a lot of users on Twitter. Also, it was never revealed if Greg was cheating on her as Quentin died after getting shot.

Greg, her husband, concocted a plan with Quentin in order to kill Tanya and inherit her wife's fortune.

merle @voguishbrunette so um the white lotus finale sucked so um the white lotus finale sucked https://t.co/KR87CKq2pU

Jelani @CaptnCow I have a love/hate relationship with The White Lotus! What an incredible finale overall, but WHY?!? WHY YOU GOTTA DO HER SO DIRTY?? I have a love/hate relationship with The White Lotus! What an incredible finale overall, but WHY?!? WHY YOU GOTTA DO HER SO DIRTY??

Eve 6000 🦋 @alsoabouteve Hated the white lotus finale wow Hated the white lotus finale wow

Apart from Tanya's demise, fans are also confused about Ethan and Daphne's story. Throughout the series, it seemed like he was going to cheat on Harper with her, but in the end, people were just left with questions.

Dacey.🌴 @TheKandiana Mad they didn't show what happened between Ethan and Daphne... #WhiteLotus Mad they didn't show what happened between Ethan and Daphne... #WhiteLotus

Either way, following its success, the third season of the show was announced in November 2022 and fans will be expecting answers upon its release.

A peek into the trailer, plot, and cast of The White Lotus season 2

The official HBO description of Season 2 reads:

"Mike White's Emmy-winning series returns for Season 2, following various guests over the span of a week in the White Lotus's Sicily location. While a darker side of the picture-perfect travelers begins to emerge, the hotel's professional but prickly manager tries to keep two young locals – each striving to get ahead by different means – out of her luxury establishment."

Directed by Mike White, The White Lotus follows the stories of various guests and employees over the span of a week in a fictional resort chain called White Lotus. The first season is set in Hawaii and the second season is set in Sicily.

White envisioned the second season taking place in a political setting, such as a Bilderberg conference, but scrapped the idea and chose Italy instead.

Season 2 stars F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Grannò, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, Leo Woodall, and several others in recurring roles.

Due to the immense popularity of the franchise, the series has now been renewed for a third season.

The show is currently streaming on HBO Max and Hotstar.

