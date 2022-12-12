The White Lotus season 2 finale ending and spoilers: Who dies in the show?

Season 2 of The White Lotus has concluded, and a lot has happened over the last six episodes.

After weeks of pointing fingers, theme song parties, and skepticism about a mysterious photograph of cowboys, the relaxing vacation of season 2's crew ended with the death of three characters.

Season 1 of The White Lotus quickly gained popularity for its out-of-the-box storyline and plotline. The show was then renewed as an anthology series, and everyone was overjoyed when season 2 premiered. Even though it's a comedy show, the drama and suspense manage to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Spoiler warning: This article contains information about the season finale of The White Lotus.

The final episode of The White Lotus season 2 sees the death of Tanya alongside two others

The show's fan-favorite character Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) dies, but after putting on one insane fight. However, she wasn't the only one to die. Throughout the entire episode, Tanya and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) are constantly tormented by the suspicion that Greg has joined hands with Quentin to murder her.

Quentin hired Jack (Leo Woodall) to keep Portia away from Tanya and escort her to the hotel. Following this, mobster Niccoló (Stefano Gianino) could kill Tanya at sea on the way back to the hotel.

Despite Jack stealing Portia's phone, she still manages to use his phone and inform Tanya about the sinister plan to murder her. When the yacht arrives at Taormina, Quentin informs the latter that Niccoló will join them aboard and take her to the hotel.

Unfortunately, Tanya loses her phone, and this particular scene takes a comedic turn when she has a panic-induced yet hilarious conversation with the yacht driver. Dejected by the lack of any help, she grabs the black bag Niccoló brought on the yacht. Upon opening it, she finds a rope, duct tape, and a gun, which confirms her suspicion that she is to be murdered.

She is then attacked by Quentin and Niccoló when they realize that Tanya has known what will happen all along. Displaying unforeseen courage, she open fires on the two, killing them both. Tanya tries to get Quentin to reveal if Greg is cheating on her, but he dies soon after.

Stuck on the yacht, she contemplates her escape and jumps into the water. Sadly, things don't go according to plan, and she ends up killing herself after taking a bump on her head. We finally learn that the body Daphne discovered in the beginning was Tanya's while the other guests survived.

Official trailer and synopsis of The White Lotus

The White Lotus is a comedy-drama anthology series filled with many thrills, suspense, and tension between the characters. Set in a tropical resort, it follows the stories of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

The official HBO description of Season 2 reads:

"Mike White's Emmy-winning series returns for Season 2, following various guests over the span of a week in the White Lotus's Sicily location. While a darker side of the picture-perfect travelers begins to emerge, the hotel's professional but prickly manager tries to keep two young locals – each striving to get ahead by different means – out of her luxury establishment."

Due to the immense popularity of the franchise, the series has now been revived for a third season.

The White Lotus is currently streaming on HBO Max and Hotstar.

