"I will revolt": The White Lotus fans don't want Greg in season 3

The White Lotus season 2 finale is currently one of the most trending topics on Twitter. Among the various things being discussed on the social media platform, Greg Hunt, the character played by Jon Gries on the show, is fans' biggest concern at this point.

One user mentioned that if Greg is one of the recurring characters in The White Lotus season 3, then they'd ''revolt.''

HBHOES @HB_HOES #whitelotus If Greg is the threepeat character in place of Tanya in season 3 of The White Lotus, I will revolt. #TheWhiteLotus If Greg is the threepeat character in place of Tanya in season 3 of The White Lotus, I will revolt. #TheWhiteLotus #whitelotus

Greg Hunt is a guest at the titular White Lotus hotel who first appeared in the show's first season. He fell in love with Tanya and the two eventually got married. However, his equation with the fan-favorite character is quite complicated and he is now perhaps amongst the most hated characters on the show.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus.

Netizens want Greg killed in The White Lotus season 3

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the finale of The White Lotus season 2. One of the biggest talking points was Greg Hunt, whom fans apparently do not wish to see in the upcoming season 3. Some have stated that they'd like to see the character killed off in the new installment.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

nailah imani @slimmerella_ i need Greg to pop up on season 3 fresh off the prenup settlement and get whacked by some gorgeous foreign scam artist. like i need him GONE, im so serious. #WhiteLotus i need Greg to pop up on season 3 fresh off the prenup settlement and get whacked by some gorgeous foreign scam artist. like i need him GONE, im so serious. #WhiteLotus

Laura Roberts @llr517 Was really hoping for season 3 of The White Lotus to be in a ski resort with Tanya looking like Patsy Stone in AbFab The Last Shout. No Tanya affair with a ski instructor after Greg goes to prison. Dreams crushed. #TheWhiteLotus Was really hoping for season 3 of The White Lotus to be in a ski resort with Tanya looking like Patsy Stone in AbFab The Last Shout. No Tanya affair with a ski instructor after Greg goes to prison. Dreams crushed. #TheWhiteLotus https://t.co/bp0jQhqSY7

kyle elizabeth (is midnight rain)🌙✨🌧 @kylekerch of all people why is it that the white lotus brings such luck to greg, let’s unpack that in season 3 please of all people why is it that the white lotus brings such luck to greg, let’s unpack that in season 3 please

little knee @sjd0695 #TheWhiteLotus season 3 idea. Open with Greg on the beach enjoying his new wealth at a White Lotus. He thinks he got away without having to pay the rest of the Sicilians involved in the scheme. A hit man walks up behind him and shoots him in the back of the head. Cue music. #TheWhiteLotus season 3 idea. Open with Greg on the beach enjoying his new wealth at a White Lotus. He thinks he got away without having to pay the rest of the Sicilians involved in the scheme. A hit man walks up behind him and shoots him in the back of the head. Cue music.

Ben Murchison @Ben_Murchison

#whitelotusfinale #Whitelotus Starting a petition to kill off Greg in the first ten minutes of season 3. Starting a petition to kill off Greg in the first ten minutes of season 3. #whitelotusfinale #Whitelotus

Caitlin Green @caitiegreen If I see Greg’s bald head pull up in a Rolls-Royce in the opening scene of Season 3 I swear to God #WhiteLotus If I see Greg’s bald head pull up in a Rolls-Royce in the opening scene of Season 3 I swear to God #WhiteLotus https://t.co/jHX5BVDQxm

kay @tobinmindpalace



#WhiteLotus twitter.com/flordepr/statu… lovely @flordepr #WhiteLotus Portia better stop Greg from getting Tanya’s money #TheWhiteLotus Portia better stop Greg from getting Tanya’s money #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus https://t.co/TvjWpkLvGN if greg gets the money I will scream we better find out what happens in season 3!!! if greg gets the money I will scream we better find out what happens in season 3!!! #WhiteLotus twitter.com/flordepr/statu…

Damien Spellman @DamienSpellman

I guess season 3 will be Greg spending the money? #TheWhiteLotus Well, he wasn’t lying.I guess season 3 will be Greg spending the money? #WhiteLotus Well, he wasn’t lying. I guess season 3 will be Greg spending the money? #WhiteLotus #TheWhiteLotus https://t.co/HpfZey11xu

🔆🌵 @friggie_smalls Season 3 of the white lotus better be Greg’s crucifixion Season 3 of the white lotus better be Greg’s crucifixion

One of the biggest reasons behind fans' hatred towards Greg is the fact that he'd concocted a plan with Quentin in order to kill Tanya. He wanted to inherit Tanya's fortune, and in the second season's finale, Tanya discovered Greg's shocking plan.

With a number of pivotal events unfolding in the finale of season 2, fans are eagerly looking forward to another compelling series in The White Lotus season 3, which is expected to drop sometime late next year or early 2024.

More details about The White Lotus plot and cast

The first season of the show premiered in July 2021 to positive reviews from fans and critics, who praised the show's unique storyline. The ensemble cast included the likes of Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, and Jake Lacy, among many others, playing important supporting roles.

The anthology drama is set in two different locations in the first two seasons. The first season is set in Hawaii, whilst the sophomore season takes viewers to Sicily. Here's a brief synopsis of the show's first season, according to WarnerMedia Pressroom:

''A social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, this six-episode limited series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.''

The second season continues to explore the complicated lives of the numerous guests and staff at the White Lotus hotel located in Sicily. Reviews for the recently concluded season 2 have been overwhelmingly positive and the show enjoys a strong fan following.

The show was officially renewed for a third season in November 2022. Details about the upcoming installment's cast and plot are being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect an entirely different setting with several new faces joining the cast.

