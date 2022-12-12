"I will revolt": The White Lotus fans don't want Greg in season 3

The White Lotus season 2 finale is currently one of the most trending topics on Twitter. Among the various things being discussed on the social media platform, Greg Hunt, the character played by Jon Gries on the show, is fans' biggest concern at this point.
One user mentioned that if Greg is one of the recurring characters in The White Lotus season 3, then they'd ''revolt.''
Greg Hunt is a guest at the titular White Lotus hotel who first appeared in the show's first season. He fell in love with Tanya and the two eventually got married. However, his equation with the fan-favorite character is quite complicated and he is now perhaps amongst the most hated characters on the show.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus.
Netizens want Greg killed in The White Lotus season 3
Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the finale of The White Lotus season 2. One of the biggest talking points was Greg Hunt, whom fans apparently do not wish to see in the upcoming season 3. Some have stated that they'd like to see the character killed off in the new installment.
Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:
One of the biggest reasons behind fans' hatred towards Greg is the fact that he'd concocted a plan with Quentin in order to kill Tanya. He wanted to inherit Tanya's fortune, and in the second season's finale, Tanya discovered Greg's shocking plan.
With a number of pivotal events unfolding in the finale of season 2, fans are eagerly looking forward to another compelling series in The White Lotus season 3, which is expected to drop sometime late next year or early 2024.
More details about The White Lotus plot and cast
The first season of the show premiered in July 2021 to positive reviews from fans and critics, who praised the show's unique storyline. The ensemble cast included the likes of Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, and Jake Lacy, among many others, playing important supporting roles.
The anthology drama is set in two different locations in the first two seasons. The first season is set in Hawaii, whilst the sophomore season takes viewers to Sicily. Here's a brief synopsis of the show's first season, according to WarnerMedia Pressroom:
''A social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, this six-episode limited series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.''
The second season continues to explore the complicated lives of the numerous guests and staff at the White Lotus hotel located in Sicily. Reviews for the recently concluded season 2 have been overwhelmingly positive and the show enjoys a strong fan following.
The show was officially renewed for a third season in November 2022. Details about the upcoming installment's cast and plot are being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect an entirely different setting with several new faces joining the cast.