"There's definitely both sides" - TikTok star Josh Richards draws criticism after trying to justify Andrew Tate's ideas

In a widely shared video, TikTok star Josh Richards was seen comparing Andrew Tate's s*xist remarks to women saying "men are trash" on social media platforms. On a recent episode of the BFFs podcast, which he co-hosts with Barstool Sports co-owner Dave Portnoy, Richards addressed Tate's current ban from social media websites such as TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram for contravening their guidelines on s*xism and hateful speech.

Referring to the heavy criticism and backlash that Tate has been facing off-late due to his questionable ideas and alleged involvement with the s*x trafficking racket, the 20-year-old tried to reason with the former's ideas by saying:

"There's definitely both sides"

Josh Richards incites debate following controversial remark

In the 94th episode of their BFFs podcast, which was released the last week of August, Josh Richards and co-host Dave Portnoy debated Tate's embargo from the major social media sites.

Andrew Tate's notoriety on social media has skyrocketed in recent weeks, especially with younger audiences and far-right influencers, after videos of his hyper-masculine and violent propaganda began circulating on TikTok and YouTube, garnering millions of views. Speaking about the former kickboxer, Josh Richards said:

“I’m not trying to defend him or nothing, I’m just saying there’s definitely both sides. Like, there’s definitely female creators that are telling females ‘men are trash,’ and they’re okay to do that"

"Men are trash" is a phrase that is frequently used on social media apps to characterize men who exhibit notorious or toxic behavior towards their counterparts.

He further added:

"There's other guy creators that are just as misogynistic or worse than Andrew Tate that are still online"

Since the talk show episode's video was posted to YouTube on August 24, it has received over 307K views and garnered over 400 comments. Additionally, the video of Josh Richards' remarks has gone viral on various social media platforms, resulting in a lot of flak.

Fans react to Josh's take

Josh's opinions have further stirred up debate within the internet community due to the controversial nature of the comparison. Since the clip went viral, fans have reacted with various comments. Here are some of the responses that were shared on Twitter:

Andrew Tate recently appeared on an episode of the BFFs podcast (uploaded in August). The video was titled Andrew Tate and Dave Portnoy go toe to toe, with Portnoy claiming Josh Richards requested the 35-year-old as a participant because it would attract a lot of eyes. The episode has also garnered a lot of views. Presently, it sits with a whopping 1.8 million views.

