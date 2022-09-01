Ethan Klein receives cease and desist letter from Andrew Tate, calls out netizens who back the latter's ideas

Ethan Klein, the host of the massively popular H3 Podcast, shared a surprising tweet revealing that controversial internet personality Andrew Tate had sent a "letter" to the former, demanding that he stop talking about him.
Tate has been at the top of the headlines of all internet news segments over the past few months due to his toxic and hypermasculine ideas and ethos.
He was recently suspended from multiple social media platforms, propelling a heated debate among netizens on freedom of speech. In a sarcastic tone, Ethan was seen pointing at those who defended Tate's right to speech by adding:
Ethan Klein sends sardonic response to defenders of Andrew Tate's right to speech
Andrew Tate's philosophy revolves around the theoretical notion of escaping the "Matrix," which suggests that his ideas are a blueprint for mankind to get out of the control of government and institutions. However, they have also brought upon a great deal of controversy towards the Anglo-American personality.
With the 35-year-old being suspended from all major platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, fans have been provoked to speak out against the apparent unruly decision. However, there is also a group of users who believe that suspending him from social media platforms was the right choice.
A few of the biggest proponents of free speech have been influencer Jake Paul, and streamers Adin Ross and Sneako. All have previously voiced their opinions against the embargoes put upon Andrew Tate.
However, Tate's "cease and desist" letter to Ethan Klein was seen as ironically hampering the latter's right to speech. The 37-year-old derisively appears to have approached online fans who defend the same rights for Tate.
The "letter" has probably come on the back of Ethan's previous tweets against Tate, which alluded to the latter's alleged involvement in sex trafficking rackets and describing him as the "worst person" on the internet currently.
Fans share polarising opinions
With the former kickboxer and the self-proclaimed "Top G" having a large fan base, many have lashed out against Ethan's comments. Users have also pointed out that his opinions were libelous in nature, however, there has also been a section that has backed up the American podcaster.
Here are some of the reactions that were shared on Twitter regarding the entire fiasco:
Andrew Tate's document is expected to contain libel charges against the H3 Podcast's host for defamation. It remains to be seen if Ethan further adds any words about the letter in his podcast.