Ethan Klein receives cease and desist letter from Andrew Tate, calls out netizens who back the latter's ideas

Ethan Klein, the host of the massively popular H3 Podcast, shared a surprising tweet revealing that controversial internet personality Andrew Tate had sent a "letter" to the former, demanding that he stop talking about him.

Tate has been at the top of the headlines of all internet news segments over the past few months due to his toxic and hypermasculine ideas and ethos.

He was recently suspended from multiple social media platforms, propelling a heated debate among netizens on freedom of speech. In a sarcastic tone, Ethan was seen pointing at those who defended Tate's right to speech by adding:

Ethan Klein @h3h3productions Dear free speech champions that defended Andrew Tate, tell me what you think about this:



I just got a cease and desist letter from… Andrew Tate! He demands I stop talking about him.



Ethan Klein sends sardonic response to defenders of Andrew Tate's right to speech

Andrew Tate's philosophy revolves around the theoretical notion of escaping the "Matrix," which suggests that his ideas are a blueprint for mankind to get out of the control of government and institutions. However, they have also brought upon a great deal of controversy towards the Anglo-American personality.

With the 35-year-old being suspended from all major platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, fans have been provoked to speak out against the apparent unruly decision. However, there is also a group of users who believe that suspending him from social media platforms was the right choice.

A few of the biggest proponents of free speech have been influencer Jake Paul, and streamers Adin Ross and Sneako. All have previously voiced their opinions against the embargoes put upon Andrew Tate.

However, Tate's "cease and desist" letter to Ethan Klein was seen as ironically hampering the latter's right to speech. The 37-year-old derisively appears to have approached online fans who defend the same rights for Tate.

Ethan Klein @h3h3productions Pour one out for the worst person the internet has seen in a long long time Pour one out for the worst person the internet has seen in a long long time

The "letter" has probably come on the back of Ethan's previous tweets against Tate, which alluded to the latter's alleged involvement in sex trafficking rackets and describing him as the "worst person" on the internet currently.

Fans share polarising opinions

With the former kickboxer and the self-proclaimed "Top G" having a large fan base, many have lashed out against Ethan's comments. Users have also pointed out that his opinions were libelous in nature, however, there has also been a section that has backed up the American podcaster.

Here are some of the reactions that were shared on Twitter regarding the entire fiasco:

PTSD(egen)-Bag🧨 @DogeSupremacy



Especially when his voice is completely stripped to the point of not being able to defend himself.



Time to see if there was any merit into what you were saying about him. @h3h3productions Defamation is a completely different ballgame, Ethan.Especially when his voice is completely stripped to the point of not being able to defend himself.Time to see if there was any merit into what you were saying about him. @h3h3productions Defamation is a completely different ballgame, Ethan. Especially when his voice is completely stripped to the point of not being able to defend himself. Time to see if there was any merit into what you were saying about him.

Darius @EuthyphroYaBoi @h3h3productions Just because he is a hypocrite, does not go against our point that he shouldn’t be banned for saying sexist things. @h3h3productions Just because he is a hypocrite, does not go against our point that he shouldn’t be banned for saying sexist things.

Dan🇵🇸 @W1nd_Walker

Free speech doesn't protect against defamation.

But then again, I don't expect you to know basic things @h3h3productions Well, I think quite easy?Free speech doesn't protect against defamation.But then again, I don't expect you to know basic things @h3h3productions Well, I think quite easy?Free speech doesn't protect against defamation.But then again, I don't expect you to know basic things

⚰️REAPER⚰️ @jordanlakidwell @h3h3productions ….I mean freedom of speech yes, but accusations, and defamation, and saying stuff that isn’t true, or has no proof just because you heard it(which you have done before plenty) isn’t the same. @h3h3productions ….I mean freedom of speech yes, but accusations, and defamation, and saying stuff that isn’t true, or has no proof just because you heard it(which you have done before plenty) isn’t the same.

ash 🏳️‍⚧️ @ashsorceress2 @h3h3productions conservatism is just “free speech but ONLY FOR PEOPLE LIKE ME! NOBODY ELSE!” @h3h3productions conservatism is just “free speech but ONLY FOR PEOPLE LIKE ME! NOBODY ELSE!”

Andrew Tate's document is expected to contain libel charges against the H3 Podcast's host for defamation. It remains to be seen if Ethan further adds any words about the letter in his podcast.

