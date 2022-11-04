“There was no security present”: Sources claim Capitol Police were not monitoring surveillance camera during Paul Pelosi attack

The Capitol police failed to monitor the security cameras installed outside of the Pelosi residence in San Francisco on the day Paul Pelosi was allegedly brutally assaulted by David DePape. In reports obtained by the Washington Post, an officer only noticed the intruder after he had broken into the house.

The Capitol Police are in charge of monitoring at least 1,800 cameras in and around the Capitol, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home.

Ben Owen 🇺🇸 @hrkbenowen So… the cops weren’t monitoring the security cameras during Paul Pelosi’s break-in attack.



Just wondering why… So… the cops weren’t monitoring the security cameras during Paul Pelosi’s break-in attack. Just wondering why…

An officer only noticed anything out of the ordinary when he saw police lights flashing outside Pelosi's house, according to the Washington Post. Upon rewinding the surveillance video, he observed David DePape breaking and entering.

These security cameras were reportedly installed outside Nancy and Paul Pelosi's home at least eight years ago. However, Capitol Police officers completely neglected the live feed on the day of Paul Pelosi's attack.

In a statement released on Monday, October 31, 2022, Capitol Police said:

"The Command Center has access to roughly 1,800 cameras, which provide us the capability to collect evidence from any camera’s location at any time...Among these are cameras that are used to actively monitor the Speaker’s San Francisco residence around the clock when she is there."

The statement further read:

"While the Speaker was with her security detail in Washington, D.C., the San Francisco cameras were not actively monitored as they are when the Speaker is at the residence."

When asked about the security alarm system, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins deftly dodged the question. According to reports, Pelosi's 24/7 security personnel were accompanying Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Washington at the time of Paul Pelosi's assault.

The Redheaded libertarian @TRHLofficial The Pelosi’s are multimillionaires. They have security, cameras, alarms… I don’t know if I believe that some rando just waltzed into their mansion like Shirley Fkn Temple and beat up Paul Pelosi with a hammer.



This kind of glows. The Pelosi’s are multimillionaires. They have security, cameras, alarms… I don’t know if I believe that some rando just waltzed into their mansion like Shirley Fkn Temple and beat up Paul Pelosi with a hammer.This kind of glows.

Capitol Police will provide more security for Congressional members following the attack on Paul Pelosi

David DePape allegedly broke into the San Francisco residence looking for Nancy Pelosi, who was then in Washington DC. Her millionaire husband, however, fell victim to a hammer wielding DePape.

Nicole Sganga @NicoleSganga NEW: ICE placed an immigration detainer on alleged Pelosi assailant and Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail on Nov. 1, following his arrest.



Records show DePape entered the US on Mar. 8, 2008 in San Ysidro as a temporary visitor – classified as a B2. NEW: ICE placed an immigration detainer on alleged Pelosi assailant and Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail on Nov. 1, following his arrest. Records show DePape entered the US on Mar. 8, 2008 in San Ysidro as a temporary visitor – classified as a B2.

Pelosi sustained multiple injuries and was immediately rushed to hospital. The details surrounding the attack remain mysterious as people wonder how the assaulter could even enter a high-security residence.

Following the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi, members of Congress have expressed concerns about their own and their families' safety. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger, according to ABC News, stated:

"The USCP has engaged in a review of Friday’s incident. We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress. This plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for congressional leadership."

He added:

Hopefully you can understand that we cannot disclose the details about these improvements because our country cannot afford to make it easier for any potential bad actors."

David DePape was federally charged with attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to retaliate against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. These charges are in addition to those filed by the state, which include attempted homicide, first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, and elder abuse, among others.

Poll : 0 votes