“These celebrity assistants have no integrity”: Internet reacts to Kevin Hart’s assistant revealing “alleged unseen reality”

Kevin Hart's personal assistant appeared at Unwine with Tasha K on December 23. The assistant, allegedly known as Miesha Shaker, was slammed online for disclosing Hart's gambling problems. Netizens took to the internet for not respecting the star's privacy.

In the interview, Miesha reveals Hart's "alleged unseen reality" and how much he spends on gambling.

Miesha says;

"Kevin definitely has a gambling problem. He spends at least three days of his week gambling, plays high-stake poker.

When Tasha K asked "how much would he gamble," the assistant responded;

"I think it was over a million dollars. He gambles big, it is poker, his game is poker."

A netizen slams the assistant for spilling personal details (image via @lov,livv on Instagram)

Earlier, the actor was known for his gambling when he was cast in the DraftKings online casino game. The game starred an online animated version of the comedian. Dubbed "Hart_Race Hold'em, the game is a spin on the Texas "Hold em"

In the game, each round of the freeze-out shows Kevin shoving all his chips. The one-on-one game calls online gamblers to beat the automated and animated Hart, who comes with 1,100 unique sayings, witty one-liners and gestures personally recorded by the comedian.

"Imagine running your career to be on Tasha K": Netizens on Kevin Hart's assistant

After the interview went viral on the internet, many people took to the comment section to slam Kevin Hart's assistant.

While some called her unprofessional, others called her a clout chaser and believe her career to be ruined after the interview.

Some others also expressed that they are scared to have an assistant who, instead of making things easier, creates problems.

A user calls Hart's assistant a "clout chaser" (image via @rob_kazi on Instagram)

Another believes that her career will be ruined post the interview (image via @meeze___ on Instagram)

Another user disapproves of the assistant (image via @toyajohnson on Instagram)

A user finds the assistant's revelations "disgusting" (image via @thefashionistis on Instagram)

Another user disapproves of the assistant (image via @drrashonnekcurry on Instagram)

A netizen questions the assistant's behavior (Image via @claudiajordan on Instagram)

Hart is also known to have played poker competitively for more than a decade and his best live cash game was in January 2010. During this game, he won Larry Flynt's Challenge Cup at the Hustler Casino in California and won the first prize of $20,665.

In 2021, Kevin Hart won $16,330 after finishing second in the 2008 Mo's Deepstack No-Limit Hold'em event at The Bicycle Casino in California.