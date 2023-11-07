"The K stand for kick": Tasha K fight video goes viral, sparks wild reactions online 

Social media personality Tasha K reportedly got into a physical altercation with an unidentified man at Miami’s We In Miami Podcast Influencer Party on Saturday night. Although she did not sustain any injuries in the incident, the other person did. A video of the feud has since gone viral across social media platforms, sparking hilarious reactions.

Popular celebrity news Instagram page The Neighborhood Talk took to their official account and revealed that Tasha K got into a physical fight after a man disrespected her. In the viral clip, the man can be seen lying on the ground and attempting to protect himself as the YouTuber endlessly kicked him.

Ice Cream Convos also reported that the influencer’s husband, Cheikna Kebe, was involved in the fight.

As the video progressed, one could see that the alleged offender ran to safety as soon as he was left alone.

Tasha K’s fight video sets internet abuzz

Netizens were gobsmacked by what they saw. Many were evidently left floored. Several people went on to opine that the internet star was incredibly strong. Many also noted that whenever Tasha K gets into a physical altercation, fans should not worry about her but her opponent. Some also opined that the attack was well deserved. A few comments online read:

Man claims he was unjustly attacked by Tasha K

The man who was attacked by Tasha K took to the internet following the incident to claim that he was physically assaulted for an unfair reason. He was seen covered in tattoos and wearing multiple band aids on his forehead. He told netizens that he was met with a kick from the 41-year-old influencer because he told her that “she was looking good with that fat a*s.” He added:

“I didn’t call her no b**ch. No h*e. No disrespect for nothing… we just have to put our hands on people because of some things that they don’t like. All I told her was that she had a fat a*s and that she was looking good. No disrespect.”

The man also claimed that he was “f*cked up” and “traumatized” from the incident.

This is not the first time the Florida-native landed herself in a physical fight. According to Ice Cream Convos, she took to Instagram recently to reveal that she was attacked by another woman while hosting a reunion show for Deja Vu Season 2 on Now ThatsTV:

“When I tell you my husband was fighting, gang department here was fighting, my security was fighting…”

At the time of writing this article, the internet personality had not addressed the viral video.