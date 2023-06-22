What did Tasha K say about Takeoff? Cardi B lashes out at YouTuber on social media

Internet personality Tasha K was slammed online by rapper Cardi B after she dragged Takeoff's name into a conversation about the missing Titanic submersible. The controversy began on June 20 when the 30-year-old star took to her Instagram story to slam billionaire Hamish Harding's son, Brian Szasz, who attended a Blink 182 concert to cope with "life's toughest times" after his father went missing in the Titanic submersible.

Deep Impact Crier @deepimpactcrier Cardi B on her IG stories was talking about the titanic mess “isn’t it sad that you a whole f**kin billionaire and nobody gives a f*ck about you like…” Cardi B on her IG stories was talking about the titanic mess “isn’t it sad that you a whole f**kin billionaire and nobody gives a f*ck about you like…” 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/CM5sVu8p74

“People was like, ‘Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him?’ Yes. You’re supposed to be at the house, sad. You’re supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me.”

While Cardi had her own back-and-forth with Szasz, Tasha K also gave her two cents on the rapper slamming the billionaire's son for his alleged coping up methods. Noted by the news outlet The Neighborhood Talk, Tasha K wrote:

“Wasn’t she posting guns right after Takeoff died? And on the internet, cutting up not long after his sudden takeoff? I’m just asking…Everyone grieves diff…”

These comments came after Cardi B won a lawsuit against Tasha K for sharing content in 2018 and 2019 alleging that the rapper used to work as a commercial s*x worker and contracted STDs while doing so.

In an April 2022 ruling, Tasha K was ordered to delete her controversial posts. Later in October, a judge delivered another verdict, ordering Tasha K to pay Cardi B a staggering $4 million in damages for defamation.

Cardi B warned Tasha K never to take Takeoff's name from her mouth

After Tasha K's snarky remark on how Cardi B posted about guns right after Takeoff's death came to the rapper's notice, she slammed her publicly. Taking to her Twitter handle, the Bodak Yellow said she would "make sure" Tasha's kid does not go to college.

Moreover, she noted how Takeoff's sudden demise affected her physical and mental health, which she claims she and her husband, Offset, are still going through to this day.

"You think my lawyers don’t know you hiding money in Africa? Ima make sure I get every red cent of my 4 million. DON'T EVER PUT TAKEOFF NAME IN YA MOUTH"

On a post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, Cardi was slammed by some users for bringing up kids while beefing with Tasha K and warning her of taking all her money. However, the Be Careful rapper clarified her comments on the media outlet's post.

Cardi said she meant how Tasha might end up losing a lot of money "because she can’t stop talking." She also questioned why she brought up her family into the conversation even though they lost Takeoff not even a year ago.

"Yall saw me waving a gun after take passed or literally months later on put it on the floor music video? But let me guess I’m wrong as always.”

As of writing, Tasha K has not responded to Cardi B slamming her for her comments on Takeoff.

