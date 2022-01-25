Tasha K net worth: YouTuber's fortune explored as Cardi B is awarded $1.25 million in damages over libel lawsuit 

American rapper Cardi B has won her $1 million defamation case against YouTuber Tasha K over the latter's accusations against her.

As per media outlet Billboard, the Georgia jury awarded Cardi $1.25 million in damages after two weeks of deliberation, convicting Kebe of invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. When the case returns to court on January 25, the multiplatform gossip blogger may also be held liable for additional punitive damages or Cardi's legal expenses.

The 29-year-old rapper took Tasha K, a.k.a. LaTasha Kebe, to the court in 2019 over several videos where the latter made wild allegations against the rapper. Kebe claimed that Cardi B used to work as a stripper and f*cked herself with beer bottles. She also said the rapper took hard drugs, contracted herpes, and was unfaithful to her husband, Offset.

In court testimony last week, Cardi B said that she felt "suicidal" over the YouTuber's false claims, especially the one about herpes. The rapper claimed that some of Tasha K's followers harassed her online by calling her "Herpes B" over pictures where she was kissing her daughter Kulture.

Kebe tweeted that she and her attorneys "fought hard" and thanked them for their "long hours and sleepless nights." She stated that it was "only up from here", and she would "see you all in a few days." An attorney for Cardi declined to comment, as per Billboard.

What is Cardi B's defamer Tasha K's net worth?

Kebe rose to fame with her YouTube videos on her channel UnWine with Tasha K.

The channel boasts more than a million subscribers and features a variety of video content, including entertainment and celebrity news.

As per Idol Net Worth, the current net worth of Tasha K is estimated to be $1.5 million because of the success of her YouTube channel, which she started in 2015.

On Instagram, the 38-year-old has more than 300,000 followers. She also posts sponsorship deal pictures with various brands, which adds to her fortune.

Now that Cardi B has won the lawsuit, the money awarded will add further to her net worth.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, The WAP singer is said to have an estimated net worth of $40 million in 2021, while her husband, Offset, is worth $26 million.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar