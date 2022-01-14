Who is Tasha K? Cardi B lawsuit explained as rapper breaks down in court during testimony

Cardi B reportedly broke down in tears during the latest hearing of her libel lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K. The rapper sued Tasha in 2019 for “damaging her reputation” by “making false claims” against her in several vlogs.

During her testimony, the WAP singer revealed she wanted to take her own life after witnessing false rumors made by Tasha. According to TMZ:

“I wanted to commit suicide over the things. I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband. [I felt like] I didn’t deserve my kid.”

The drama first came to light shortly after Cardi B welcomed daughter Kulture with her husband Offset. The rapper mentioned that the allegations took a toll on her mental health and personal life.

Everything to know about YouTuber Tasha K

Tasha K is a YouTuber and social media personality (Image via Tasha K/Instagram)

Tasha K, aka Latasha Kebe, is a YouTuber, content creator, and social media influencer. She is best known for her YouTube channel UnWine with Tasha K and a web series of the same name.

The vlogger was born on March 10, 1982, in Panama City, Florida, and is currently based in Atlanta, Georgia. She began her journey as a YouTuber in 2015 and has amassed one million subscribers on the platform.

Tasha gained popularity on social media for her pop-culture discussions, celebrity gossip videos and interviews. She is also active on social media and garnered 298K followers on Instagram.

The YouTuber even has her website that serves as a streaming service platform and allows subscribers to access exclusive interviews for $2.99 per month. Kebe has been making news since 2019 for her ongoing legal drama with Cardi B.

A look into Cardi B's lawsuit against Tasha K

Cardi B filed a libel and defamation lawsuit against Tasha K in 2019 (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)

In March 2019, Cardi B filed a libel and defamation lawsuit against Tasha K for spreading false rumors against her, claiming the rapper used substances, contracted herpes, and had questionable professional engagements.

According to the lawsuit, the YouTuber made "false and defamatory statements" about the singer in at least 23 YouTube videos over 14 months. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker mentioned that Tasha used her platform to "spread malicious rumors, slanderous assertions, and false information about celebrities" for financial gain.

Cardi’s attorneys alleged that Tasha organized a "malicious campaign to damage and destroy" the singer and "acted with reckless disregard" despite knowing the “statements to be false."

They shared that the rapper suffered from "embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress" due to Tasha’s actions.

The Grammy Award winner sought damages and asked the YouTuber to "remove in full all defamatory and disparaging statements" made against her.

In response to the lawsuit, Tasha attempted to countersue Cardi, alleging that the rapper’s associates had threatened to assault her with the help of gang members. However, the allegations were dismissed by US district judge William Ray due to “lack of evidence” and failure to demonstrate the accusations.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tasha K has not responded to Cardi B’s latest testimony, but the latter is likely to be cross-examined by the YouTuber’s attorneys. The next hearing for the libel trial is reportedly scheduled to continue on January 18, 2022.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha