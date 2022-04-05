What did Tasha K say about Cardi B? YouTuber forced to delete defamatory posts about rapper in latest court order

YouTuber Tasha K has been ordered to remove defamatory videos of Cardi B by a federal judge on April 4. She was barred from posting again about the rapper on a range of different subjects.

Cardi won a $4 million defamation verdict against Tasha two months ago and a permanent injunction was issued against the latter by judge William M. Ray. This will require her to delete 21 videos within the next five days to avoid further consequences.

The injunction was the result of an agreement between the two sides. Cardi asked for the order in March 2022 stating that Tasha issued a “constant ongoing threat” to repost her “disgusting lies.” Although Tasha opposed the order and a hearing was scheduled for Friday, she later agreed to the restrictions imposed.

After a trial in January, jurors sided with Cardi, holding Tasha liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They awarded around $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees incurred by the singer.

Tasha is now appealing the verdict to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. If the court overturns the verdict, Monday’s injunction will also get revoked.

Tasha K’s allegations against Cardi B

A lawsuit was filed in March 2019 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, claiming that Tasha K was obsessed with slandering and harassing Cardi B, putting out around 38 videos regarding her personal life.

The social media personality accused Cardi of using cocaine and MDMA alongside participating in prostitution. This provoked Cardi’s haters to attack her online, specifically under pictures of her kissing her daughter Kulture Cephus.

Cardi B filed a lawsuit against Tasha K accusing her for harassment (Images via ABC/Getty Images and unwinewithtashak/Instagram)

Tasha also made other allegations when the songwriter was pregnant with her first child, alleging that the child may have been born with intellectual disabilities. According to TMZ, Cardi told the federal court,

“I wanted to commit suicide over the things she said about me. I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.”

When asked about the blogger’s claims in court, she emotionally responded,

“I felt like only a demon could do that s**t.”

She stated that her depression made her feel like she did not deserve her kid. She burst into tears and said that her experience left her feeling suicidal along with fatigue, anxiety, weight loss, and migraines.

Cardi was awarded $1.25 million in general damages and $250,000 for medical expenses. It was then claimed that there was an additional $1.5 million in punitive damages and $1.3 million for her attorney’s fees.

Edited by Somava Das