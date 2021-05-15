"It got really dark at times": Jeff Wittek reveals struggles with depression after excavator accident nearly costs him his eye

The highly-anticipated finale of Jeff Wittek's tell-all docuseries, "Don't Try This At Home," has finally arrived on YouTube, replete with its fair share of intrigue and suspense.

The 31-year-old has been receiving an outpouring of support online after revealing how he suffered a life-threatening eye injury at the hands of an excavator. This machine was recklessly being operated by his close friend, David Dobrik.

The finale is now live on YouTube. (Spoiler alert I didn’t die at the end) Going live on Patreon in 10 minutes.https://t.co/GtBRRQfsbp pic.twitter.com/TL6jqF29ct — Jeff Wittek (@jeffwittek) May 15, 2021

After a riveting three episodes that chronicled his arduous journey, from the day of the injury to making amends with David Dobrik, Jeff Wittek's remarkable story of recovery reached its end in the final episode. It traced the content creator's struggles with depression and his subsequent attempts to conquer it.

"An inspiration": Jeff Wittek receives support online after he reveals extent of brain damage suffered in the aftermath of excavator accident

The finale of his docuseries begins on a poignant note, with viewers witnessing an emotional Jeff struggling to come to terms with the possibility of losing vision in his eye in the aftermath of his horrific injury.

From getting multiple eye surgeries to getting a brain scan done, Jeff Wittek attempts to provide viewers with an intimate glimpse into what was going through his mind in the aftermath of the excavator accident:

"Another problem with this injury is just not my eye; a lot of it is mental. I got in this accident eight months ago, and all I was focussing was on the eye. I've been neglecting the brain. What followed was depression. It got dark at times, really, really dark. I didn't tell anyone; I just kept it completely to myself."

Post his scan, the Vlog Squad member is informed that he suffered head trauma, which has triggered a sense of overall depression in his lifestyle.

"If I'm depressed and living in my house alone, I'm going to dwell on my f*****g depression."

The finale also highlights his conversation with renowned psychologist Dr Amen, who confirmed that the excavator accident had indeed left him with brain damage.

*SERIOUS* Jeff Wittek opens up about how he felt in the months following David Dobrik’s “excavator stunt” that nearly cost Jeff his life. Jeff says he experienced anxiety and depression for the first time. Dr. Amen later said about the accident, “I’m glad he didn’t kill you.” pic.twitter.com/PB5akT8VaF — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 14, 2021

Despite the not-so-encouraging circumstances, Jeff Wittek revealed his intentions of setting aside his ego and availing of the proper treatment in a bid to get better.

"The only way I thought I could have a happy ending is if I was fully healed. I might not get back to 100 per cent. It is the truth, but I can get to 99, I can get to 98, even a 90. I'm finally swallowing my pride, my f*****g hard-headed mentality, I'm letting go of it, and I'm going to do the right thing and get the right help."

From providing a glimpse at his daredevil skydiving training program to tracing his painstaking road to recovery, the finale of "Don't Try This At Home" is an absolute roller-coaster ride from start to finish.

In light of his emotional journey towards recovery, several fans took to social media to praise the YouTuber's resilience:

.@jeffwittek is an inspiration, go watch his don’t try this at home series on YouTube. Truly teaches a lot great story. — SEN Carose (@Caroselol) May 15, 2021

We're proud of you Jeff ❤️ You're an inspiration — Jigeesha🌛 NICKI DAY👑 (@iamjbelieber) May 15, 2021

Dude you did a phenomenal job on this entire documentary. Thank you for sharing your story, it’s not easy being vulnerable like that to millions of people. Proud of you! Keep kicking ass and taking names!!! 🖤🤟🏻 — Christina♡ (@ChrissyPetes86) May 15, 2021

I have never had this much respect for a Youtuber in my life. To share this with us is incredibly brave. Will support you in anything you do. Much love !! — WetShelly (@ImWetShelly) May 15, 2021

loved the finale jeff !! sick ending 🎸 ur amazing and so proud of ur growth 🪴 love u 🤍 @jeffwittek pic.twitter.com/Ob7dy7cW9j — laila ☁️ ♡ ☁️ (@lailafoy) May 15, 2021

I want to applaud @jeffwittek for his YouTube series about recovering from a terrible eye accident. one of the best mini-documentaries I've seen on YouTube.



Jeff's story should be an inspiration to anyone in recovery from injury or disability. Respect 💯 — New Legends (@NewLegendsNFT) May 15, 2021

Go watch his ‘Don’t Try this At Home’ series on (preferably) Patreon or YouTube. It’s motivational, it’s entertaining and it’s super touching y’all. — bird (@iamthebirdbitch) May 15, 2021

Your recovery, growth, and attitude are truly inspiring, so thank you for sharing your story and staying positive, Jeff! Be kind to yourself 🤍 — banobeanz (@banobeanz) May 15, 2021

Image via Jeff Wittek/YouTube

Image via Jeff Wittek/YouTube

From choosing not to let his circumstances get the better of him to ending his docuseries on a "rocking" note, Jeff Wittek's journey will undoubtedly go down in YouTube history as one of the most remarkable comeback stories of all time.