"All he had to do was come check on me": Jeff Wittek reveals how David Dobrik abandoned him post excavator accident

The highly anticipated third episode of Jeff Wittek's tell-all docuseries, "Don't Try This At Home," has finally arrived on YouTube, replete with its fair share of bombshell reveals.

The 29-year old has been receiving an outpouring of support ever since he revealed how he suffered a life-threatening eye injury at the hands of an excavator operated by his close friend David Dobrik.

As a result of this revelation, the latter got slammed for sheer recklessness that almost cost his friend's life.

What is even more concerning is that he did not even bother to check in on Jeff during his recovery process after the accident:

THIS IS MESSED UP: Jeff Wittek describes how David Dobrik abandoned him after the excavator stunt that almost cost Jeff his life. Jeff says “All [David] had to do was come check on me. Talk to me man to man in person.” pic.twitter.com/FuM1zxZ8Wl — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 26, 2021

In the third episode of his docuseries, Jeff Wittek shared his thoughts on David Dobrik, as he explained why he began to "resent" him:

"The first Instagram story would be him, and I would click on it, and it would be him being praised for something he had accomplished that week, and I'm sitting in here in my house in the worst place I've ever been thinking I'm never going to get back to where I was."

"It made me resent him. It made me resent seeing his face; it made me resent going online. It would just put me in a bad place. Like I'm healed enough to walk around, but I'm still really f****d up. All he had to do was come to check on me, talk to me in person, and that's it ."

In light of the revelation above, scores of viewers once again took to social media to slam David Dobrik for his irresponsible actions.

Jeff Wittek accident: YouTuber shares conversation with Casey Neistat, thoughts on David Dobrik, and more in Episode 3

At the beginning of the third episode, Jeff Wittek recalled the extent of the horrific injuries sustained in the aftermath of the excavator accident:

"When I woke up in the hospital, I was in pain, I was in shock, I tore some ligaments in my leg, I broke my foot, I broke my hip, I shattered my skull in nine places, I shattered my eye socket, I almost lost my eye, and I almost died."

From sharing glimpses of his recovery process with doctors to revealing how he tried his best to cope with the injuries, the third episode served as a poignant re-telling of a stunt gone horribly wrong.

In one of the most impactful segments, popular YouTuber Casey Neistat also made an appearance. He shared his own story of recovery post a ghastly leg injury, which he suffered when he was 26.

In light of the revelatory third episode, social media was once again abuzz with a slew of reactions aimed at calling out David Dobrik:

shows how much David didn't actually care after he found out Jeff was going to be okay, he just didn't want to be responsible for his friends death — sofia♎️ (@s0fiar0driguez) April 26, 2021

Smdh the fact that David Dobrik didn’t reach out to his “friend” that he almost killed after Jeff went home from the hospital makes me sick! I don’t know how anyone could sleep at night knowing they did that to someone and then just pretend that everything is fine. Totally gross — leah (@leahblake96) April 26, 2021

David Dobrik almost killed Jeff by filming a bit for his vlogs...then ghosted Jeff for over 3 months & went on with his life without checking or asking about how Jeff was doing......



what an actual complete piece of shit wtf — luz odalis⁷✨ (@honeynutjoonie) April 26, 2021

Watching @jeffwittek 's docuseries just keeps making me more angry and disappointed at @DavidDobrik you cant help but to feel a certain way about the entire thing, regardless of jeffs decision to do these dangerous acts, david let that happen and chose to do it irresponsibly. — MeekiEndo (@EndoMeeki) April 26, 2021

Just watched @jeffwittek video about what happened to his face. Just gotta say....@DavidDobrik is the biggest and most irresponsible asshole ever. Sets up situations for girls to get raped, slams his friend into a fucking crane. For what? A few laughs on youtube? Fuck you David. — Michael Burnham (@Jazzy_Rocket) April 26, 2021

Image via Jeff Wittek/YouTube

Image via Jeff Wittek/YouTube

As the internet struggles to come to terms with the shocking revelations of Jeff Wittek's life-threatening eye injury, David Dobrik continues to run the gauntlet at the hands of an increasingly incensed online community.