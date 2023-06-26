On June 26, 2023, Fortnite announced the release of its new Emote, titled Run It Down, and ARMYs couldn't be happier to find that it features BTS' recent viral track, RUN BTS. Emotes are a feature in Fortnite where the players can show a dance move or taunt their enemies with them. It has been one of the most popular features of the game ever since its first season.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Break it down with The Run It Down Emote with moves and music by BTS @BTS_twt Break it down with The Run It Down Emote with moves and music by BTS @BTS_twt 💜🎶 https://t.co/yPbUfW6ou9

Given that it needs to be purchased to be used while playing, several ARMYs swarmed in to get their hands on the same before it becomes unavailable when the game refreshes itself every day. Fans have been sharing and tweeting about their purchase, Run It Down emote, and are freaking out about it.

Ern @Ernadation HOW COME NO ONE TOLD ME THEY ADDED RUN BTS TO FORTNITE! HOW COME NO ONE TOLD ME THEY ADDED RUN BTS TO FORTNITE!

ARMYs and netizens love Fortnite's Run It Down emote featuring BTS' recent track, RUN BTS

While BTS' songs have been a constant occurrence in Fortnite's emote feature, where tracks like Dynamite and others have briefly popped up on the game's site, this particular track has on fans' hearts. Since the song's release through the group's PROOF album, fans have been obsessed with not just its catchy beats and lyrics but also its addictive choreography.

The choreography was first revealed during the group's last concert in Busan. It has continued to be exciting and dominating things not just inside the fandom but also throughout K-pop in general. Just when the viral trend of people participating in the dance challenge started to die down, Fortnite revived it by implementing the song in their emote feature.

Fans have been over the moon since the news landed on the internet. Additionally, they were overjoyed by the reappearance of other K-pop-related emotes on Fortnite, like the seven-piece group's Dynamite and PSY's evergreen track, Gangnam Style. Many were elated to realize the recognition and appreciation the song and its choreography received.

⁷Korra🕊 SAW YOONGI!!!! @sugaberryeyes WHEN DID RUN BTS GET A FORTNITE EMOTE??????????? WHEN DID RUN BTS GET A FORTNITE EMOTE???????????

ÒJÓ • jasmyn⁷ @jincheonairport



and all the BTS & psy emotes are back in the shop AHHH YAY WE GOT RUN BTS IN FORTNITEand all the BTS & psy emotes are back in the shop twitter.com/i/web/status/1… AHHH YAY WE GOT RUN BTS IN FORTNITEand all the BTS & psy emotes are back in the shop twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LfhvGBXNeu

lia⁷ @YOURSBYJlN just me and my run bts fortnite emote against the world just me and my run bts fortnite emote against the world

tetes gf APOBANGPO x10 @ilovehoba omfg they got the run bts dance on fortniteomfg they got the run bts dance on fortnite 😭😭😭😭 omfg

katarina⁷ misses yoongi @askseokie they have all the bts emotes in the item shop rn run bts is an emote on fortnitethey have all the bts emotes in the item shop rn run bts is an emote on fortnite 😭 they have all the bts emotes in the item shop rn

m⁷ @m3lissux fortnite adding one of BTS’s greatest songs and choreographies.. God has smiled upon bora nation today fortnite adding one of BTS’s greatest songs and choreographies.. God has smiled upon bora nation today

Given that the song holds meaningful lyrics regarding the group's growth, Fortnite's addition of it to its emote feature is all the more commended by ARMYs and netizens. As more and more K-pop songs enter a worldwide gaming platform, the K-pop fandom has been proud of the industry's growth and the well-deserved recognition it's finally receiving.

In other news, despite their hiatus, BTS members have had quite an eventful year. With few members already rolled out their solo debuts, fans eagerly wait for albums from the maknaes, Jungkook and V. Additionally, the group also put forth one of the grandest sets of events for their 10th debut anniversary, which included fireworks, radio shows, purple lightings on Seoul landmarks, etc.

With fans on cloud nine with the newly added emote featuring RUN BTS, they hope for more K-pop-related songs to reach the gaming platform. Despite it being a short-lived event, fans seem to savor it to the best of their abilities.

