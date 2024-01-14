"They were always at his house": Fans cheer as Jin brings his friends from 10+ years on camera for the first time in 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star'

In a section centered on Jin's private world, viewers were given a peek at the friendship he has had with pals since before his debut. The newest episode of the documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star features band member Kim Seokjin showcasing his constant non-celebrity friend circle, refuting the lighthearted allegation made during an interview that he doesn't have friends.

The BTS ARMY, which has been oblivious to the singer's private circle of non-celebrity friends for all these years, was stunned to come across this segment.

They flocked to social media and expressed their happiness, combined with astonishment, over watching the BTS idol reveal his non-celebrity friends in the docuseries. Fans were stunned to hear him say that his childhood friends are always at his house, even if he is out filming or recording.

"It's indeed rare to have friends like them": ARMYs were moved to tears to watch Jin being happy and safe with his non-celeb friends

The last two episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star aired on January 10, 2024, and were named Still Purple and Promise for Tomorrow. In the episode, the Abyss singer-songwriter was seen on a camping excursion with his childhood friends and having discussions around a bonfire.

The Abyss singer-songwriter, who is also the eldest among his BTS peers, recounted to his non-celebrity friends about an event he had on the trip when he had burned himself, and they suggested he use ice.

Jin remarked that he was teased by a friend to just "endure it" when he said he was "too lazy." During a playful conversation, Jin related a story about how he had once ruptured a ligament and attempted to push through the agony, but his buddies reprimanded him and quickly got him to the hospital.

The singer expressed gratitude and emphasized the value of their relationship, acknowledging that he would not have received the right care without their help.

Even the amusing aspect of Jin and Gun-han's friendship is enhanced by the BTS idol's mother's peculiar confidence in him. The Astronaut singer said that his mother gave Gun-han credit for his BTS debut, lightheartedly implying that Jin would not have succeeded if he had prioritized his schoolwork over his social life.

In a candid personal conversation, The Astronaut singer shed insight on the nuances of their connection, stressing that they meet up roughly six times a week when they can or once or twice a week if they are really busy. They will play video games at the singer's residence while he is away from work and welcome him home. They hang out with one another and go after he leaves the house.

Jin said:

"We meet up about six times a week when we can. About once or twice a week when we’re too busy. When I’m out working, they’ll hang out at my house playing video games and greet me when I get home. When I leave the house, they hang out among themselves and leave. I know a few celebrities, and they all say friends like that are rare. I’m glad and relieved."

ARMYs, who have always considered Jin to be one of the most private members of BTS, have been taken aback and thrilled by this infrequent disclosure of the singer's non-celebrity acquaintances in the documentary series.

The episode refutes any perceptions of the Abyss singer-songwriter being alone or without companionship, while simultaneously highlighting the strong relationship he has with his friends.

They rushed to Twitter to swoon over his beautiful and affectionate friendship with his childhood friends. AMRYs expressed how they feel relieved knowing that the BTS idol has people he can rely on during tough times.

Fans poured their hearts out on Twitter (now X) and lauded his non-celebrity friends who have been with the BTS idol for decades—supporting and rooting for him—without ever revealing their identities.

Amid the Abyss singer's openness about his previous difficulties establishing and losing friends after making his debut, ARMYs rejoice in the endearing bond he has kept with his non-celebrity buddies, offering a welcome and sincere look into the private lives of the adored BTS members in the Disney Plus docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.