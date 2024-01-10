"I just choked on my food": Fans go wild to see shirtless Jeon Jungkook from the latest episode of 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star'

Jeon Jungkook of BTS fame sent his entire fandom into an online frenzy as various shirtless snippets of him emerged online on January 10. In the latest episodes of the beloved docuseries, Jungkook could be seen opening his jacket as he walks backstage after the band's performance on Black Swan. Fans had an online meltdown as they came across clips of the singer.

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 5 p.m. KST, the two penultimate episodes of the prevalent Disney Plus documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star aired. The plot of the show centers around the members of the well-known South Korean band BTS. RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook, J-Hope, and Jin discuss their challenges throughout the course of their ten-year music careers.

BTS discussed their short-term personal and collective aspirations in episodes 7 and 8 of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. The group's topics of discussion in the two episodes included happiness, establishing personal space, developing a sense of one's self and collective identity, and making sure that everyone returned from the military in good condition so that they could reconnect.

"About to call off work to process this": Fans speechless to see Jungkook's shirtless clips added in BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star

The 26-year-old singer from BTS—who ended 2023 by surpassing 4.2 billion streams on Spotify across all credits—charmed his fandom once again. The viral clip is from one of their Permission to Dance concerts in 2019, when they performed their classic number, Black Swan. After the conclusion of the dance in front of a stadium full of ARMYs, the members of the band rushed backstage to change into different attire for their next number.

While walking backstage, Jungkook could be seen taking his black cropped jacket off, exposing a silver body chain around his torso. This was enough for the entire BTS ARMY fandom to have an online meltdown and trend the singer's name on X.

The same fandom then shared snippets and images of Jungkook as they all expressed their astonishment to see the GOLDEN singer unclad. Meanwhile, fans also noticed his teammate and long-time friend Kim Taehyung, aka V, walking in front of him, unbuttoning his sleeveless suit.

The BTS members discussed their own ambitions at the conclusion of the show. With the members' encouragement, Jimin was keen on challenging himself to do something entirely novel. Taehyung was optimistic that the members would make it back from the military and start their new chapter in the meantime. He also wanted to create more scenes with ARMYs.

As Jin was having his haircut in preparation for joining the military, the action further changed. He questioned if spending time alone would have any significance. Jin emphasized that they may see one another as family even if they weren't physically present. Each member released their own solo albums by that time in 2023, as they all enlisted in the military as of December 12, 2023.

At the final moment of the show, the members applauded the audience and one another for their support. Suga hoped that they could put the past behind them and concentrate on the here and now. As Taehyung said, "I'm thankful that we remained 7 for the past 10 years," the last two episodes from BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star took one final bow.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star is available to watch on Disney+ worldwide.