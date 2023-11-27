 “They can’t fire everybody”: Gigi Hadid’s new comment about Israeli-Palestinian conflict gets lauded online

On November 24, Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to display solidarity with Palestinians in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has influenced strong debates between Palestinian and Israeli supporters. Many celebrities are voicing their opinion on humanitarian grounds, while others have publicly picked sides. Gigi Hadid is of Palestinian origin from her father's side.

Expand Tweet

In her recent Instagram story, Gigi Hadid says:

"Israel sees any Palestinian as a "terrorist", Any person supporting Palestinian rights as an "antisemite" and any Jew that is opposed to the government''s actions as "self - hating" - even telling them to denounce their Judaism."

She added:

"So... everyone's lying and wrong, except Israel?!! It is wasn't so evil and disturbing, it would be comedic."

After Gigi Hadid's Instagram story went viral, netizens took to Instagram to share their concerns.

A user expresses concern (image via @@doin2much_ on X)

The comment is in response to many celebrities who have been fired for showing solidarity to Palestine. Melissa Barrera was allegedly fired from Scream for speaking up about the ongoing war. Other celebs supporting Palestine include Bonnie Wright, John Cusack, John Wesley Shipp, and Asia Jackson.

"So glad she’s standing up" - say Netizens about Gigi Hadid

Reacting to Gigi Hadid's Instagram posts, many netizens were quick to point out her Palestinian origins and applauded her for standing up for her origins amidst the ongoing crisis.

A user applauds Gigi for speaking up (image via @Suvarna_17 on X)

Some wondered if she's also going to be fired for showing support (image via @@agorashills on X)

Another user shows appreciation towards Gigi towards speaking up (image via @@WafaaNofal1 on X)

A user points out Noah Schnapp supporting Israel (image via @@lust4taylana on X)

Netizens show support to Gigi (image via @@oursonq on X)

Another user shows support to the Hadid sisters (image via @@karmaisag0ddd on X)

Earlier in October, Gigi Hadid had taken to Instagram to post a statement on the ongoing crisis, saying:

"The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the "Free Palestine" moment. The idea that is does has fueled a painful, decades -long cycle of back&forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of), and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine = antisemitic."

She added:

"If you are hurting, I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I'm sending you my love & strength - whoever and wherever you are."

In a Washington Post Profile, Hadid's father talks about how him and his family were reportedly forced to flee from Palestine in 1947 and 1949 and were expelled into the Syrian refugee camps.