Gigi Hadid at Met Gala 2022: Fans term it "downgrade" as they compare it with last year's look

Gigi Hadid walked down the Met Gala 2021 red carpet and made a splash with her high-leg slit Prada dress and matching red hair. This time, in Part 2 of the In America theme, the model went more modern. The model looked striking with her platinum hair styled up in a red corset jumpsuit for the Met Gala 2022.

The model posed in front of the cameras as she took on the night's Gilded Glamor theme in a unique manner. She showed up to have her photos taken without her giant matching puffer cape and left fans in disbelief. It was after she wore her matching cape on the Met Gala stairs that her fans regained a little faith.

However, she was still the subject of humorous memes and criticism from fans as they called it a "downgrade."

Fans' reaction to Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala 2022

Fashion's biggest night at the Met Gala is always full of surprises, and keeping up with the tradition, supermodel Gigi Hadid delivered an outfit that was unexpectedly edgy. However, according to fans, the outfit wasn't what fans expected and was a "downgrade" compared to her previous Met Gala looks.

ro @needyrodrigos gigi babe why have you done this to me you had so much potential #MetGala gigi babe why have you done this to me you had so much potential #MetGala https://t.co/1FamfkYJtN

Jodes @BigTiddyMoth23 Gigi really went from this to this I cannot. Blink twice if you are being held hostage girl #MetGala 2022 #MetGala Gigi really went from this to this I cannot. Blink twice if you are being held hostage girl #MetGala2022 #MetGala https://t.co/zOBu1Ti2NZ

mari @fIickerfilms #MetGala the biggest glow down in history gigi I was rooting for you but this is a hate crime the biggest glow down in history gigi I was rooting for you but this is a hate crime 😭 #MetGala https://t.co/2jsYpM7jwo

Fans pointed out that her outfit significantly improved with the addition of a puffer coat, however, it was still not in line with the theme of the Met Gala night.

🌸 @teotleek It looks cool with the coat and Gigi is always beautiful, but it's not accurate to the theme #MetGala It looks cool with the coat and Gigi is always beautiful, but it's not accurate to the theme #MetGala https://t.co/hgsR0VewIM

Fans were furious with Gigi's outfit when she showed up without the puffer coat to get her photos taken before walking the red carpet.

ivy @ohhhhherewego Gigi Hadid you should just go straight back to that hotel #MetGala Gigi Hadid you should just go straight back to that hotel #MetGala https://t.co/A0wRUnWU38

Gigi walked out of the hotel in a skintight latex red catsuit with patent leather high-knee boots and a matching corset. She posed for the paparazzi in the Versace ensemble, but she was missing the puffer coat, which according to fans is the only thing tying the outfit together.

Details of Gigi Hadid's Met Gala 2022 look

Gigi wore a latex burgundy red colored latex catsuit and dazzled her outfit with a massive floor-length puffer coat. The puffer coat featured enormous sleeves. For the unversed, the Met Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art institute in New York City.

In an interview with Vogue via the live-streaming platform, Gigi spoke about her additional piece, the large crimson-hued puffer jacket,

"This is the heaviest thing I've worn to the Met Ball for sure but I'll do anything for Donatella."

She further talked about her outfit and the inspiration behind the ensemble,

"For this, we wanted to incorporate how in the 1800s those shapes for women's wear became a lot more exaggerated and started to push boundaries."

This was the supermodel's seventh appearance at the Met Gala. This year's Met Gala theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and Gigi's outfit was an interpretation of 19th century coats but with a modern twist.

She wore a bold, wine-colored slick of lipstick and accessorized her outfit with a ruby necklace. The look was completed with her newly-dyed blonde hair slicked back into an architectural updo.

Edited by Somava