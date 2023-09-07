“They are carefully getting to know each other”: BB GIRLS’ Yujeong and actor Lee Kyu-han confirmed to be in a relationship

BB GIRLS’ Yujeong and actor Lee Kyu-han are confirmed to be in a relationship, according to her agency Warner Music Korea. On September 7, Korean media outlet TENAsia reported that the BB GIRLS member and the She Would Never Know star are currently dating.

A representative from Warner Music Korea confirmed the dating news with a statement.

"It's true that BB GIRLS’ Yujeong and Lee Kyu-han are in a relationship. After confirming with the individual, it seems they are carefully getting to know each other."

Similarly, a representative from Lee Kyu-han's agency BLADE Entertainment, also confirmed the reports.

“Lee Kyu Han and BBGIRLS’ Yujeong are getting to know one another with positive feelings for each other.”

This confirmation comes after denying that they are dating back when the rumor mills were abuzz about their alleged relationship in July.

BB GIRLS’ Yujeong and actor Lee Kyu-han had previously denied the relationship

BB GIRLS’ Yujeong and actor Lee Kyu-han previously starred in the Rustically: In the Secret Island variety show. They were embroiled in dating rumors at the time but they denied these rumors.

On July 13, Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that BB GIRLS’ Yujeong and actor Lee Kyu-han got into a relationship after starring in KBS2’s variety show Rustically: In the Secret Island, which aired last February. At the time, the Longing For You star's agency BLADE Entertainment denied the dating rumors, stating they were merely friends.

“It is true that the two met on a television program and are maintaining a close relationship, but we inform you that their dating rumor is not true.”

BB GIRLS' Yujeong's agency Warner Music Korea echoed similar statements as well.

“We confirmed that the two hang out privately with close acquaintances, but we would like to inform you that the dating rumor is not true.”

BB GIRLS’ Yujeong and actor Lee Kyu-han were warm and friendly towards each other on the variety show Rustically: In the Secret Island, where they appeared together. Their natural friendship and camaraderie did not go unnoticed amongst fans and cast members as they mingled and spent time with the rest of the cast. However, it is believed that they were private and secretive about the relationship at the time to see where it was headed.

They went on multiple dates to acquaint themselves with each other while maintaining the sanctity of their friendship. Only when they were sure did BB GIRLS’ Yujeong and actor Lee Kyu-han confirm their relationship in public.

More about BB GIRLS’ Yujeong and actor Lee Kyu-han

BB GIRLS’ Yujeong made her comeback with her group BB GIRLS, formerly known as Brave Girls under Brave Entertainment. The Queendom 2 contestants dropped their album One More Time on August 3. The single album consisted of the eponymous title track One More Time and Lemondade.

Notably, Rick James sampled One More Time from Give It To Me Baby and it is a catchy and vibrant song.

On the other hand, Lee Kyu-han is a seasoned actor who has acted in multiple dramas including My Lovely Sam Soon, Listen to My Heart, and Graceful Family amongst others. He was last seen in the drama Battle for Happiness, which finished airing in July.

At present, fans can watch him in the crime thriller K-drama Longing for You alongside Na In-woo and Kim Ji-eun.