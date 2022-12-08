“They have to come back”: Why are fans rooting for Emily and Molly in The Amazing Race season 34?

The Amazing Race came to an end after an adventurous season finale on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on CBS.

Titled The Only Leg That Matters, the grand finale of season 34 of The Amazing Race had only three teams that made it to the final leg. They had one last chance to beat the others and reach the pit stop first in order to bag the $1 million prize.

The final three teams had to travel 3000 miles to Nashville for the grand finale of The Amazing Race season 34 where they faced their final tasks. To complete the leg, they had to bottle Tennessee whiskey bottles, play a giant floor piano and deliver Gibson guitars to musicians around Downtown Broadway.

The three teams who made it to the grand finale of The Amazing Race season 34 were Big Brother couple Derek and Claire, long-lost sisters Emily and Molly, and married couple Luis and Michelle.

Since it was the final leg of the race, none of the teams had any advantage during it. They all started from the same place at the same time, so it was anyone's game. But ultimately there could only be one winner. After completing all the given tasks ahead of other teams and racing to the finish line first, Big Brother couple Derek and Claire reached the pit stop and won the $1 million cash prize.

The second team to reach the pit stop were the long-lost sisters Emily and Molly. Despite having a leg injury and losing the route along the way, The Amazing Race team didn't give up and made it to the pit stop.

Upon witnessing Emily and Molly reach the pit stop as the second pair in the race, fans on social media cheered the sister duo on their achievement. Many also cheered them on to appear on The Amazing Race: All Stars and claimed that they deserved a second chance at redemption.

Fans wanted Emily and Molly to win The Amazing Race season 34

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they were rooting for Molly and Emily to win. Although they came in second, fans appreciated the effort they put in and added that they should get a second chance in running for $1 million. Fans also added that they should also get a chance to take part in The Amazing Race: All Stars.

Here's a brief recap on what happened in the season finale of The Amazing Race

The season finale of the famed reality TV series featured no Detours, but Roadblocks. To complete their first task of the final leg, the teams had to head to Lynchburg, Tennessee, where a Jack Daniel’s Distillery is located. They then had to correctly label and pack thirty bottles of Tennessee Whiskey. Once the teams completed the given task, they received their clue.

Emily and Molly were the first to complete this task. Derek and Claire were second. The clue they received led them to the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge where their next clue box was. Derek and Claire reached the clue box first and found the clue for their Roadblock.

One member from each team had to climb up and rapple a bridge to receive a clue from a guitar pick. Derek was the first to complete the climb, first followed by Emily and Molly. Their next clue led them to the Gibson Garage for another Roadblock. Derek and Claire were the first to arrive at the Gibson Garage where Caroline and Jennifer, the former Amazing Race teammates, handed over their next clue.

For this task, the teams had to deliver guitars to three musicians who were performing in various locations in Downtown Broadway. Molly and Emily sadly got lost on their way, but Derek and Claire were able to complete their deliveries and head over to their final task.

For the final task in season 34, the teams had to play a giant floor piano with their feet. The notes had to be played in less than 11 seconds. During this task, all the teams managed to catch up. Derek and Claire were once again the first to succeed, and made their way to the finish line which was The Rhyman.

Molly and Emily also finished their task and headed over to the pit stop. In a race against time, Derek and Claire reached first and won the money. Molly and Emily were the second team to reach. Although they were the second team to reach, they were glad they got to embark on this journey together.

The Amazing Race airs only on CBS. Viewers who missed the episode can stream it the next day on Peacock.

