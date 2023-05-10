"They deserve it all": Internet reacts to Halle Bailey's sister Chloe tearing up about Ariel doll at The Little Mermaid premiere event 

Upcoming Disney musical fantasy The Little Mermaid is by far one of the most anticipated films of this year, with its release date drawing closer by every passing day. The film premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, May 8, and is scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States on May 26. It will be available in RealD 3D, IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX formats, and also in normal theaters.

The film stars American singer-actress Halle Bailey as Ariel, the iconic talking mermaid whose dream is to get closer to humankind. As a mode of promotion, Mattel and Disney have released high-quality Ariel dolls which are available for purchase now.

Having your own doll is an achievement only a handful of actors can boast about. Hence, when the 23-year-old actress' sister Chlöe spotted one at the film's premiere event, she was overcome by emotions, adding that she was proud of the sister. The Have Mercy singer's reaction won the hearts of netizens on various social media platforms.

"It's me in the bed tearing up": Chlöe's reaction to her sister's "Ariel doll" at The Little Mermaid's LA premiere event wins the internet's heart

Disney and Mattel recently launched their own versions of the Ariel doll and it is in high demand among collectors. The Disney one is 17 inches tall and is priced at an incredible $149.99.

Moreover, only 5200 units are going to be manufactured worldwide, hence its value is only going to rise in the future. It can be purchased from Disney's official website

Mattel's 13-inch Ariel doll is more budget-friendly as it is priced at $14.97. It can be purchased from Amazon and Walmart and can be delivered to your doorstep as early as April 23, 2023.

When Halle's sister Chlöe spotted one at the film's premiere event, she almost moved to tears, explaining how proud she was of her sister and what it meant for her family and loved ones. Here is how fans on Instagram responded to the reaction under the original post shared by The Neighborhood Talk:

Trina @MsKatJones30 @itsKenBarbie @ChloeBailey The way they support and uplift each other is so heart warming. They are really out here living their dreams. We love to see it @itsKenBarbie @ChloeBailey The way they support and uplift each other is so heart warming. They are really out here living their dreams. We love to see it 💕

Darnellivan @DaBlauw @itsKenBarbie @DaThingsIwanna @ChloeBailey Now why y’all had to start cutting onions 🥹 I love the bond, love, and support they have for one another. 🥰 @itsKenBarbie @DaThingsIwanna @ChloeBailey Now why y’all had to start cutting onions 🥹 I love the bond, love, and support they have for one another. 🥰

TheBeautyBully🐐 @TheKei2thebag @itsKenBarbie @ChloeBailey Right it’s very emotional bc we never had this representation as a child and to be able to have that ! Is historical ! @itsKenBarbie @ChloeBailey Right it’s very emotional bc we never had this representation as a child and to be able to have that ! Is historical !

Fans were delighted to see the bond between both sisters and were ecstatic about their achievement. They were supportive of them in their social media comments and wished them and the film everything best.

The Little Mermaid's synopsis

The official synopsis of The Little Mermaid reads as:

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric."

It continues further:

"While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy."

The movie is directed by Rob Marshall and is based on a screenplay by David Magee.

The Little Mermaid is scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States on May 26, 2023.

