"They forgot to match the bricks" - Kate Middleton's photo leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William under fire after Mother's Day image scandal

Internet sleuths have once again posited that a second photo of Kate Middleton was seemingly edited after a picture of the Princess leaving Windsor Castle with her husband was published on March 11. This comes at the heels of the Mother's Day image scandal, in which Middleton publicly apologized for doctoring a photo of her and her children posted to X/Twitter on March 10.

The photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales was first published by the Daily Mail on March 11. As with anything involving Kate Middleton in recent times, the photo faced heavy scrutiny on social media, and netizens closed ranks to theorize that the newest image might be a work of Photoshop as well.

Several users pointed out numerous inconsistencies in the image, with one individual tweeting:

"They forgot to match the bricks."

New image of Kate Middleton under fire after Mother's Day photo debacle

Amid the never-ending conspiracy theories swirling around Kate Middleton and her mysterious disappearance since her abdominal surgery on January 16, fresh controversy came her way with the photoshopped Mother's Day image.

Now, conspiracy theorists have postulated that the latest image of the Princess of Wales, where she is seated next to her husband in the backseat of a blue Range Rover leaving Windsor Castle on March 11, may also be a fake.

The blurry image did not leave much room for clarity. With Kate Middleton facing away from the camera, speculations ran amok, and people wondered whether the woman in the photo truly was the Princess. Here are some of their reactions from X:

New details emerge about Mother's Day photo debacle

According to The Independent, metadata analyzed by Sky News revealed that the Mother's Day photo was taken on a Canon 5D Mark IV with a Canon 50mm lens. The image was photoshopped twice on an Apple Mac, once on Friday and the second time on Saturday.

Kate Middleton took the blame for the photoshop, claiming to dabble in editing as an amateur photographer. She also issued a public apology for the confusion caused.

Six major photo agencies and news publications issued a kill notification on the image and retracted it from their databases amid concerns of manipulation. The latest in line was PA, Britain's more respected news agency. Earlier, PA refused to drop the image, claiming to have reached out to Kensington Palace for urgent clarification, but withdrew the photo on March 11.

According to the New York Post, Kate Middleton reportedly left Windsor Palace on Monday for a private engagement, while her husband made an appearance at the annual Commonwealth Day Service in Westminster Abbey without her. This is reportedly Middleton's first public appearance following her abdominal surgery after she was last seen at Sandringham for the Christmas service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children in Sandringham for Christmas (Image via Getty Images)

Kate Middleton's extended disappearance from the public eye has led to several conspiracies about her health and well-being, with the Mother's Day photo doing more harm than good.

Kensington Palace has refused to release the unedited photo despite the insurmountable pressure after the Princess admitted to doctoring the original image.