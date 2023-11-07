"They found the One Piece": Discovery of San José shipwreck treasure worth $20 billion sparks wild reactions online 

The Colombian government recently announced the discovery of the San José shipwreck treasure worth a whopping $20 billion and the news left netizens shocked and amazed. The authorities also revealed that the government has now launched a mission to recover the three-century-old treasure from the shipwreck.

The New York Post reported that Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated that he wished to recover the treasure worth millions as soon as possible. He also shared that he wanted to exhume the three-masted Spanish galleon San José before his term ends in 2026.

Allegedly, the San José sunk with about 600 people onboard on June 8, 1708. This reportedly took place during the War of the Spanish Succession, as per Fox News. Minister of Culture Juan David Correa also spoke about the shipwreck and claimed that the government has ordered the team to “pick up the pace.”

He also shed light on the mystery surrounding the shipwreck allegedly having gold, silver, and emeralds, estimated to be worth about $20 billion. As soon as the news about the shipwreck treasure surfaced online, the netizens were taken by surprise and reacted to the same on Twitter.

Netizens react as the Colombian government announces the discovery of the San José treasure (Image via Instagram/@shreyaskalikar)

Social media users react to the Colombian government's operation to recover the treasure from the San Jose shipwreck

The news about the Colombian government's quest to dig out the 300-year-old treasure has left social media users excited. As an Instagram account, @Pubity posted about the same on the platform, and several netizens took to the comments section of the post to react to the news.

Social media users react as the Colombian government announces the discovery of the San José treasure (Image via Instagram)

Social media users react as the Colombian government announces the discovery of the San José treasure (Image via Instagram)

Social media users react as the Colombian government announces the discovery of the San José treasure (Image via Instagram)

Social media users react as the Colombian government announces the discovery of the San José treasure (Image via Instagram)

Social media users react as the Colombian government announces the discovery of the San José treasure (Image via Instagram)

Social media users react as the Colombian government announces the discovery of the San José treasure (Image via Instagram)

Social media users react as the Colombian government announces the discovery of the San José treasure (Image via Instagram)

Social media users react as the Colombian government announces the discovery of the San José treasure (Image via Instagram)

Social media users react as the Colombian government announces the discovery of the San José treasure (Image via Instagram)

While there are different stories about what exactly happened in 1704 that led to the shipwreck, the Colombian government believes that the San José was trying to escape from the British warships near Colombia. However, it sank to the ocean floor along with a valuable trove of gold, silver, and emeralds that belonged to private merchants from Peru and Europe, as per Fox News.