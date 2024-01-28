"They did Jesus the same way": Mississippi mother Kambria Darby speaks out after video of child shivering in Walmart goes viral online

Kambria Darby, a 26-year-old mother from Mississippi, was taken into custody on January 17, 2024, after she allegedly took her baby to Walmart, who was only in diapers. A store employee and other shoppers confronted Darby and then called the police. The young mother defended herself through a post on social media, where she wrote,

“They did Jesus the same way, he felt sick to his stomach as well; he didn’t want to go through it.”

According to WLBT, the entire incident was recorded by a Walmart employee, Felicia Nicole, who was later fired by the company. Felicia, whose real name is Felicia Darling, recalled the incident and claimed that Kambria Darby also tossed a bag of frozen food at the child. This was when another shopper confronted the woman.

Kambria Darby faces child neglect charges

On January 17, 2024, Kambria Darby entered a Mississippi Walmart with her barely dressed toddler. The child was seen only in his diaper and had no garment on, despite the freezing temperatures. Darby, on the other hand, was dressed in sufficient clothing and boots to fight the cold weather.

While shoppers and a now-former employee, Felicia Darling, showed concerns, Darby continued her shopping. Meanwhile, Felicia recorded the mother's treatment of the child.

According to WJTV, cops arrived at the store at about 10.30 am local time and arrested the mother. She currently faces child neglect charges, and if found guilty, she could spend a maximum of six years in jail. After getting released from jail, Darby defended herself on Facebook, claiming,

"I have pics of every meal I’ve cooked them… This deformation (sic) of character is hurting my heart. They did Jesus the same way, he felt sick to his stomach as well; he didn’t want to go through it."

In the footage recorded by Felicia, Kambria Darby is seen retorting after being confronted. She was booked into the Hinds County Detention Center. According to WLBT, she was let out on bail.

Expand Tweet

Walmart fired the employee who recorded the entire incident

The ex-Walmart employee, Felicia Darling, who has been fired, spoke against Darby and told DailyMail.com,

"I don't feel sorry for her, she needs to be in jail... she shouldn't have done that to her baby."

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched after Felicia got fired. She further added:

"Walmart doesn't care about their employees! I was only trying to help."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Kambria Darby further spoke about her current situation in her Facebook post. She added:

"I haven't seen my kids since they were taken away from me by CPS. Last night was my first night eating a few crackers since my kids have been gone. I know this too shall pass. I know one day me and my kids will be reunited."

She maintained her stand, claiming that she was not a bad brother. Her great-aunt, 69-year-old Marie Darby Pickens, also believed the same. When the Post tried reaching out to Kambria's mom, Lakiisha Darby, she allegedly hung up the phone call. Later, Lakiisha sent a text stating that they would not comment on this matter, as reported by the New York Post.

As per the New York Post, the toddler was released to Child Protection Services and later placed with an approved relative. The case is currently an ongoing investigation.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.