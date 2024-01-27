Where was Amber Renee Estep last seen? Investigation underway as body reportedly found in search of missing Florida woman

39-year-old Amber Renee Estep has been found dead after her mother reported her missing on January 19, 2024. Brian Estep, Amber's husband, told authorities that the last time he saw her was on January 16, 2024. Brian last saw her after dropping her off on Interstate 95 just north of State Road 50.

Amber's mother reported her missing after she missed several shifts at work. Authorities eventually interviewed Brian, shortly after which they found that his pickup truck was on fire in Port St. John. A fundraiser has been launched to cover the victim's funeral expenses.

Florida woman Amber Renee Estep's body was found on January 20 after she was reported missing by her mother a day back

A horrific discovery was made by a property owner who found missing woman Amber Renee Estep lying dead off a roadway on Saturday, January 20. The same has been confirmed by Brevard County Sheriff's Office officials in a press conference on Thursday, January 25, 2024. The girl was first reported missing by her mother and was last seen by her husband, with whom she argued while returning from a doctor's appointment.

During an interview with investigating officers, Brian mentioned that he had dropped his wife off by a highway since she requested him to do so after the alleged argument. On January 19, after Brian's interview, authorities got a report of a burning vehicle that later turned out to be Brian's pickup truck. Police are trying to understand the reason behind the fire. They are investigating the same, along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Law&Crime reported a statement given by Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey during the press conference on Thursday. Ivey said,

"Now, as many of you have seen on social media, and some of you have even shared with our agency, within several hours after our agents interviewed (Brian) Estep, his pickup truck was found in Port St. John completely engulfed in flames."

A fundraiser has been launched for Amber

As has been mentioned before, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to cover Amber Renee Estep's funeral expenses. The fundraiser's target amount is $5,000, and it has already raised more than $3,000 from over 40 contributions. The fundraiser post has stated,

"The family is in need of assistance with the funeral and burial expenses for Amber (Leet) Estep. She was a sweet and loving young woman who was taken from this world before her time."

It was further added,

"Nobody deserves to go through anything like this. The family is devastated by this horrific tragedy. Anything truly helps. Thank you and God bless you."

Shawn Leet, who started the fundraiser, has written a tribute to Amber Renee Estep on Facebook. According to the post,

"My family and I are devastated. I love you Amber. I'm so sorry I wasn't there to protect you. I will see you again."

Amber's husband, Brian's pickup truck was on fire (Image via X/@James Sparvero)

On January 20, law enforcement officials discovered the victim's body on State Road 46 near Pit Bull Lane in Mims. The case is an ongoing investigation to determine what happened to Amber Renee Estep.

