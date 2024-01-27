What did Claud "Tex" McIver do? Disgraced former lawyer pleads guilty in 2016 shooting

Former lawyer Claud "Tex" McIver shot his wife to death in 2016. In 2018, he was found guilty of felony murder and sentenced to life in prison. However, Georgia's highest court overturned the decision. According to the court, a misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter charge should have been considered instead of murder.

The convicted man reportedly apologized for his actions regarding what he did to his wife, Diane McIver. Despite the allegations against him, Claud always claimed that he shot his fire by mistake and it was nothing but a tragic accident. In the court, he also described his wife as his best friend.

Claud "Tex" McIver has finally pleaded guilty to killing his wife by shooting her in 2016 after his previous conviction was overturned

On Friday, January 26, 2024, Claud "Tex" McIver pleaded guilty to several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and associated gun possession. He has been sentenced to eight years behind bars and seven years of probation. The verdict came in a retrial after Claud's previous conviction was overturned by Georgia's highest court a few years ago.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that in the courtroom, Claud spoke about his deceased wife and said,

"She died as a result of my actions, plain and simple. I’ve worn my wedding ring since the day we were married and I intend to wear it until the day I die."

He added,

"I hope we’re at a point where we’re not judging each other and we can all move on. She’s my angel and she’s waiting for me in heaven."

Claud always claimed that he fell asleep in the car with the gun in his hand while the couple was traveling to Atlanta with a friend. According to Claud "Tex" McIver, the trigger got pulled by mistake, and it ended up killing his wife.

Claud has been ordered to stay away from the company that Diane worked in

In the previous trial that occurred in 2018, Claud was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of influencing a witness. The court acquitted him on two of the influencing counts. He was convicted of all the charges except malice murder, as reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to Dani Jo Carter, Diane's best friend, the convicted lawyer forced her to provide statements to the court and the cops in his favor. The news station reported her statement, where she said,

"The stress has been tremendous. I’m just angry."

As reported by Seattle Pi, Billy Corey, the victim's former boss and mentor from US Enterprises Inc., spoke about Diane. He believed that Diane's death wasn't an accident.

"There will never be another Diane McIver. Diane was full of life and she should never have been taken away from us in such a careless and malicious accident."

FOX Atlanta reported that there was no confusion in whether Claud "Tex" McIver shot his wife to death. The question lay in the issue of whether it was intentional or a mere accident.

