"They love paying taxes" — Internet reacts to John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen considering leaving California for New York

Music icon John Legend and his wife, model and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen, have sparked a heated online debate after revealing they are contemplating relocating from California to New York.

On February 12, 2025, during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, American singer John Roger Stephens revealed that he and his family plan to relocate to New York after the wildfires that affected California in early January 2025.

As a result, many users on X responded to the news, with many speculating that New York's high tax rates would hardly offer them financial relief compared to California.

"They love paying taxes," one commented.

Additionally, some users on X expressed that they are affluent and can quickly secure a desirable residence in New York City, while others suggested that they are choosing smog over the sea breeze.

"They're wealthy, NYC is a cool place for kids and they can have a home in the Hamptons for beach time getaways. We left CA in the 70s, never looked back," a user on X commented.

"Navigating coastlines of change—sea breezes over smog. Adaptation can redefine roots," one more wrote on X.

"They lost their crown as the most insufferable couple in California to Harry and Megan. That's why they are moving," a third user wrote on X.

Furthermore, some users on X indicated that the decision is understandable, suggesting that nearly everyone is now relocating to New York, possibly drawn by the city's dynamic atmosphere.

"Makes sense. It seems the whole world is moving to NYC," a user on X commented.

"The liberal threat will always be in California," a second user wrote.

"Lmao NY an't any better brooo," a netizen commented.

As of now, neither John Legend nor his wife, Chrissy Teigen, has responded to the online reactions.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen weighing a move to New York City

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, John Legend appeared in The Wall Street Journal and discussed the situation during the California wildfires. He explained that his wife, children, and pets had to evacuate and stay in a hotel for a week in Carlsbad.

John further mentioned that he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, had always talked about moving back to New York, where they both grew up, but they are waiting for their children to grow a bit more before making the move.

"Chrissy and I have always considered returning to New York, where we once lived. We probably will once our youngest ones grow up a bit. Every time nature shows its wrath, we wonder if it's time to head back East. Who knows," John said.

Speaking further about the wildfires, John Legend revealed that the danger felt too close for his family. He also mentioned that while their home did not burn in the fire, not everyone was as fortunate. John added,

"We didn't return until the following week. Our home was safe, but many weren't so fortunate, and the threat still looms."

The couple has resided in Beverly Hills since 2020. Previously, they owned a pair of penthouses in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, which they sold in 2022 for an impressive $18 million, according to WNCT.

Additionally, the couple has four children together — Luna Simone Stephens, 8; Miles Theodore Stephens, 6; Esti Maxine, 1; Wren Alexander Stephens, 1; and Baby Jack, who sadly passed away at 20 weeks of pregnancy on September 30, 2020.

As of now, neither John Legend nor Chrissy Teigen has shared specific details about when they plan to move to New York City or what they plan for their Beverly Hills home.

