What's inside The Voice star John Legend's $17.5 million Beverly Hills mansion? Details explored

The Voice mentor John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen moved into a new home in Beverly Hills. On August 1, 2023, Chrissy spoke to Architectural Digest about their latest residence, highlighting how each house they have lived in reflects different phases of their lives. Their $17.5 million mansion includes open spaces, natural elements, and personalized designs for their family.

The couple worked with designer Jake Arnold, known for his work on The Voice star John’s recording studio and Chrissy’s office. The house features a mix of bold and contemporary designs, with furnishings and architectural transformations.

The previous home had a darker and more enclosed ambiance, while the new space has more brightness, according to Chrissy.

Their residence includes dedicated spaces for their four children—Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren, along with carefully designed living areas that encourage family interaction. The home’s layout also moves away from conventional separate spaces, using a more open and modern approach.

Trending

"We love his taste" — The Voice star on choosing Jake for design choices

Chrissy and John collaborated with Jake Arnold to create a home that blends different styles. While Arnold is known for warm, neutral palettes, the couple opted for a mix of colors and contemporary elements. The Voice star John explained:

"We hired Jake because we love his taste, although if it were up to him, there’d probably be more earth tones."

Chrissy added:

"We like bright pops of color. We wanted to crazy it up a bit, to add a little funk."

One of the most significant changes was the staircase. The original glass and steel structure was replaced with a curved, floating plaster staircase featuring an incised brass rail. Arnold noted:

"We did lots of rounded silhouettes to offset the rectilinear architecture."

The living and dining spaces feature statement pieces, including a Nacho Carbonell light sculpture, a crescent-shaped Pierre Yovanovitch oak sofa, and a Jeff Zimmerman light branch over a Joseph Dirand dining table. The kitchen follows a similar approach with a rounded marble island and a plaster hood.

The primary bedroom initially had a light and airy feel but was later redesigned with darker tones, featuring textured plaster walls and a walnut-framed seagrass headboard. The overall design integrates different styles while prioritizing comfort.

"It’s always open house here" — Chrissy on spaces designed for family and guests

Chrissy and The Voice star John Legend designed their home to accommodate their family’s daily routines while maintaining an open-door policy for friends and guests. Chrissy described their approach, saying:

"It’s always open house here."

The home includes large communal spaces, making it a welcoming environment. The children’s rooms were customized to reflect their personalities. Luna’s space has a lavender theme with a tented ceiling and a ball pit filled with iridescent orbs.

Miles’ room features a Jeep-like custom bed, artificial turf flooring, and a climbing wall. Arnold described these spaces as "little dreamworlds."

Instead of maintaining separate bathrooms and closets, Chrissy and John opted for a shared arrangement. Chrissy explained:

"We’re not an old-school Victorian couple that needs to dress separately and then present ourselves all done up."

The outdoor area includes a pool, a garden, and an entertainment space frequently used for gatherings. The open-plan layout ensures that natural light flows throughout the home, creating a connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Watch new episodes of The Voice airing every Monday at 8 pm ET on NBC and they are available for streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback