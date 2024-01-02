"They're giants": Fans react as a picture showing height difference between SEVENTEEN members and Japanese actor Kanna Hashimoto goes viral

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN is all over the internet for their towering heights as fans notice the height differences between Japanese actress Kanna Hashimoto and the members of the group. To celebrate the special of the new year the boy group was in Japan on December 31. They gave a mesmerizing performance of their popular hit Fallin’ Flower on Channel NHK.

SEVENTEEN members conversed with show hosts including popular Japanese actress and former idol Kanna Hashimoto. What caught everyone’s attention was the differences in Mingyu and Kanna Hashimoto’s heights.

Mingyu is widely known for his tall height which is 187 cm and watching him stand around Kanna Hashimoto who is 152 cm, Japanese netizens were in shock. Other members Joshua and Hoshi also garnered attention for the height differences as fans online could not stop talking about it.

Many fans were surprised and took to social media to express their thoughts on this iconic moment. A user on the X said, “They're giants”.

"SO TALL AND HANDSOME": Fans surprised by the height difference between SEVENTEEN members and Japanese actress Kanna Hashimoto

On December 31, SEVENTEEN was invited to Chanel NHK for the yearly festival 74th Kōhaku Uta Gassen featuring K-pop artists such as NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, TWICE’s Japanese trio MISAMO, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, and more. The FML singers set the social media ablaze with their astonishing heights leaving netizens in shock.

Known for her roles in Japanese dramas including The Third Finger Offered to a King, Once Upon a Crime, and more, Kanna Hashimoto was one of the hosts who led the festivals. As the Super singers chatted with the hosts, a zoomed-out shot captured everyone’s eyes as the members of the K-pop group towered over the Japanese actress.

Many fans noticed that Kanna Hashimoto was wearing heels, however, Mingyu, Hoshi, and Joshua still had a considerable height difference compared to her. The clips went viral among Japanese netizens and soon took over the X.

Fans swooned over the K-pop singers and found this moment adorable. Here are some reactions:

SEVENTEEN’s FML on 2023 Hanteo Yearly Chart

On January 1, with the announcement of the 2023 Hanteo Yearly Chart, the PLEDIS boy group took the internet by storm as their album FML ranked No.1. The K-pop boy band had an incredible year because to the affection that millions of fans all around the world showed for their songs. FML made history when it was released in April, being the first K-pop album to sell over 4 million copies.

FML ranked first with 5,658,474 copies sold on the Yearly Physical Record Chart, which covers the physical record sales revenue from over 1,100 stores worldwide. Moreover, their latest hit album Seventeenth Heaven came in second place with over 5,284,638 copies sold out globally.