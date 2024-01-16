"They're impersonating the company": Fans concerned as a fake YouTube account of BLACKPINK Jennie's ODD ATELIER garners huge following

Recently, it was brought to fans' attention that the YouTube account created for BLACKPINK, Jennie's new company, ODD ATELIER, is an unofficial account created by a netizen. While the company has been officially establishing itself on several social media platforms such as X, Instagram, etc., it has not made a YouTube account.

However, a netizen's YouTube account @oaentertainmentofficial has been impersonating the company and posting videos and details about BLACKPINK Jennie and ODD ATELIER, naturally misleading the fans. Given that many people couldn't catch the fact that it's an unofficial account, the YouTube channel garnered a lot of attention, currently standing with 145k subscribers and 1.1 million views on their video titled, 'JENNIE' Teaser, which was, again, a fan-created work.

Given that this could mislead more fans and earn the fame of the BLACKPINK member's new company, fans have not only brought it to everyone's notice but also requested the official company to take immediate action against the same.

Fans call out a fake YouTube channel for impersonating BLACKPINK Jennie's ODD ATELIER company

On December 24, BLACKPINK's Jennie officially launched her much-awaited and highly anticipated label, ODD ATELIER. While fans have been thrilled about the announcement and cheered the idol on her new embarkation, they've still not been entirely sure about the specifics and workings of the company.

However, fans have patiently awaited its full-fledged roll-out, with the idol stating that ODD ATELIER is still in the starting stages of establishing itself. As fans continued to await the official announcements from and about the company, it became difficult for them to differentiate between unofficial and official news.

One such recent example of the same that went a little overboard, shocking several netizens, is the fake YouTube channel created by a netizen. While many fans swarmed in to support the YouTube channel that claimed to belong to Jennie's company, ODD ATELIER, they were shocked to realize that the account wasn't official and was impersonating the company.

While fake and unofficial accounts usually die down or fail to garner attention, fans were shocked to see the huge following the impersonating YouTube account gathered. With only two videos uploaded on their channel, the account has about 145k subscribers, which only continues to increase due to its misleading visuals.

Its first video, titled 'Jennie' Teaser, which was posted on January 10, has already gained over 1.1 million views, and its most recent video, which claims to be the official teaser of ODD ATELIER, currently stands with 114k views. Given that this could mislead other masses into believing that the released content and details were official announcements, fans have been raising concerns about the same.

Additionally, since this fake YouTube channel has been feeding off the idol and her company's fame, fans believe it's unfair and needs to be restricted as soon as possible. A similar situation has also happened with a TikTok account impersonating the company @oddatelier_official, which has gathered over 124k followers.

Therefore, they've been tagging ODD ATELIER's original X account and describing the harmful situation through their mass posts on the social media platform. They've also been demanding immediate action against the impersonator while warning their fellow netizens not to fall into the trap.