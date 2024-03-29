“They’re incomparable”: Wes Bergmann addresses doing House of Villains in light of The Challenge retirement

House of Villains is set to return to screens with another season in the fall of 2024. E's competitive reality show recently dropped its season 2 cast list which included several well-known names, including Weston or Wes Bergmann from The Challenge.

The reality star announced his retirement from the latter during The Challenge: USA season 2. The reality star was vocal about the same throughout the show, citing work commitments and expecting his first child, Lucy Jean, who was born in September 2023.

For fans, Wes' retirement from the MTV show seemingly meant that he was stepping back from unscripted television altogether, and they were shocked to learn about his upcoming House of Villains role. The reality star took to social media to clear the air and stated that the two shows were "incomparable."

"The Challenge is THE Competition show and HOV is THE comedic spin on the entire genre. They're incomparable in every category except for the fact that they're both can't-miss television."

Wes Bergmann did not retire from The Challenge to do House of Villains

Wes Bergmann, a household name in competitive reality television, retired from The Challenge in 2023. He spoke about taking a step back from the MTV show during The Challenge: USA season 2 and noted that he needed to prioritize his work commitments and his family.

After his elimination from the show, he spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his retirement. He said that he had hoped that by the time he was set to retire, he could have helped mentor people to replace him. Wes Bergmann added that his retirement was hard for everyone because it didn't make sense.

"I'm not retiring because I'm not good. I'm not retiring because I don't want to be there. I love the game, I love going, I love the aftermath, I love the in-between the seasons, I love the fan engagements, and the community. It's strictly a scheduling and work-related thing with my real job, which I happen to find more fulfilling and more lucrative."

Wes' upcoming participation in House of Villains was recently announced and fans had questions. The reality star took to social media to provide clarity about the same. In an Instagram story, Wes wrote that he didn't retire from The Challenge to do House of Villains.

Wes explained that filming for The Challenge would take three months if contestants compete without preparing properly and nine months if they wanted to be capable of "actually winning." He stated that House of Villains was a three-week commitment and credited the time it took to film The Challenge for his retirement.

"I am The Challenge's greatest ambassador and hype man. I will sincerely miss it. And if they ever give six months notice, I will 100% be on an All Stars."

House of Villains season 2 is expected to air in fall 2024 but a premiere date is yet to be announced.