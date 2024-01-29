Why did Wes Bergmann leave The Challenge? Explained

The Challenge contestant Wes Bergmann made an announcement on X on August 28, 2023, that he wouldn't be appearing on season 2 of the show anymore. He revealed this information after episode 6 of the reality television series The Challenge: USA 2 was aired.

Throughout the episode, viewers saw Bergmann and Dusty Harris compete to be safe in the elimination round. Bergmann was successfully able to secure his position in the given task, as Harris lost by 37 seconds. Even after Bergmann ensured his survival, he made the decision to conclude his journey on the reality show.

Bergmann disclosed that his responsibilities as a father and his business ventures were the reasons behind his leaving the show.

"The long and short of it is this, I’m done. It’s mounting entrepreneurial responsibilities paired with becoming a father (in the next month) - there’s no time. Coupled with doing nothing to anyone and still people trashing my name behind my back in interviews - I’m above this.”

Why did Wes Bergmann leave The Challenge?

In a confessional interview on The Challenge, Bergmann said that the show "is just a really large part of my life,” and he is proud of his overall performance throughout each episode.

On The Challenge: USA 2 episode 10, Bergmann announced in the arena that he's decided to retire. Following the news of him having a baby with his wife, Amanda Hornick, he told his castmates about his departure from the show:

“I’m not coming back. And it’s been a privilege. To everyone making this, playing with y'all, like, I’m going to miss it all. So goodbye.”

In a September 22, 2023, interview with People, Bergmann shared what his experience has been like and what parts of the show he will miss. Discussing a potential return next season, he said:

"And now, even though I am retired, if I ever un-retired — which I'm not — my strategy would be to come in completely out of shape. That's my only chance these days of getting to a final, because they see what I can do and they know good and well what I'm talking about."

When he was asked about whether it was pre-planned that this season would be Bergmann's last, The Challenge star revealed that he already knew his time on the show was coming to an end. Being away from his child without any connection would have been "almost impossible" and "irresponsible."

Bergmann has been "the face of this franchise for a long time." Apart from appearing on The Challenge multiple times, he has also made appearances on TV shows like The Duel, Rivals II, and All Stars 3 and has been a champion three times. Acknowledging his accomplishments and his desire to leave, Bergmann explained:

"I came in knowing that this was going to be my last. So it's mostly the business, a little bit my kid, and then a little bit — let's be honest — what could I possibly accomplish that's left? I've won a bunch. I've been the face of this franchise for a long time. I've got legendary status."

He further stated that the only reason he might return for the next season is his love for what he does:

"I do enjoy it, so that would be the main reason and only reason to come back."

