The Challenge USA: Is Wes Bergmann leaving the show?

In a surprising twist, The Challenge veteran Wes Bergmann announced that he will be leaving season 2 of the show via Twitter. The news comes just days after episode 6 of The Challenge USA was aired. The episode featured an intense elimination round featuring Bergmann and Dusty Harris. Harris lost by just 37 seconds to seal his fate as Wes seemed to ensure his survival.

Despite winning the elimination round, Bergmann took to Twitter on August 28, that his impending responsibilities related to fatherhood and new entrepreneurial initiatives meant he would be forced to leave the show.

Wes Bergmann seemingly announces departure from The Challenge USA

Dusty Harris claimed after the interview that it was an honor for him to have gone up against a veteran like Bergmann. Bergmann is well respected by fans and fellow competitors alike.

The announcement, therefore, comes as a double surprise. Until now, there has been no official communication or statements regarding the situation from CBS or the showrunners. However, Bergmann himself stated the reasons behind his decision.

Bergmann claimed earlier this month that he expected fatherhood to bring about a transformation in his life. The fact that this translates to him leaving the show comes as a surprise. It appears that there are a few other reasons behind his decision. For starters, Bergmann talked about his entrepreneurial responsibilities:

“The long and short of it is this, I’m done. It’s mounting entrepreneurial responsibilities paired with becoming a father (in the next month) - there’s no time. Coupled with doing nothing to anyone and still people trashing my name behind my back in interviews - I’m above this.”

Bergmann also spoke about his name being trashed behind his back in interviews. But it is currently unclear which interview he was referring to. However, he has confirmed that the main reason for his retirement is because of his business:

"But I think it's fair to clear one detail up now. I'm retiring because of my business not my baby."

Bergmann is regarded as one of the fiercest competitors in the history of The Challenge. He has appeared in multiple seasons of the show and has been a champion three times. Bergmann won during his stints on "The Duel," "Rivals II," and "All Stars 3," and has been a finalist in multiple other seasons.

It is still a mystery how Bergmann’s decision will play out for The Challenge USA Season 2. Episode 7 of the season will air on August 31, 2023. New episodes of The Challenge: USA air on CBS every Thursday and Sunday. The show is also available for streaming on Paramount+.