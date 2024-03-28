House of Villains season 2: Cast revealed

House of Villains, E's reality competition featuring some of the most infamous reality television personalities, is set to return for another season. In the upcoming season, an all-new roster of television villains will compete to become the second-ever winner of the competition show.

The show's press release reads:

"E!'s hit competition elimination series "House of Villains" is back for season two this fall with a new set of mischievous reality all-stars as they scheme, strategize and shade each other for a chance to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain."

The cast of the show also includes season 1 personality Tiffany "New York" Pollard from Flavor of Love.

Wes Bergmann, Teresa Giudice and more set to compete in House of Villains season 2

The upcoming season of House of Villains will feature a new set of infamous cast members from the reality television universe. The list contains some big and famous names such as Teresa Giudice, Wes Bergmann, Safaree, Kandy Muse, and more.

Teresa Giudice

Set to represent the Housewives franchise, Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Throughout her time on the show, the cast member's family's conflict has been one of her main storylines. She also spent 11 months in jail for fraud charges.

Wes Bergmann

From The Challenge franchise, MTV legend Wes Bergmann is set to compete in House of Villains season 2. While he is known for being one of the strongest people to compete in the MTV show, he is infamously known for scheming and breaking alliances.

Jessie Godderz

The CBS personality, who previously competed in Big Brother season 10 is set to join the season 2 cast. Jessie overheard the two contestants, Libra and Keesha, talking behind April's back and rushed to tell April about the same.

This led to a big blowout on Keesha's birthday which ended up involving almost the entire house.

Richard Hatch

Representing CBS's Survivor is Richard Hatch from season 1. He was the show's first-ever winner of the show and returned to compete in All-Stars.

While he is credited with coming up with the first-ever alliance of the show, he is infamously known for allegedly acting inappropriately towards Sue Hawk during the All-Star season.

Victoria Larson

Bachelor Nation's Victoria Larson first appeared on The Bachelor season 25. During her time on the show, Victoria's various incidents with other cast members helped her gain a negative reputation with fans.

This included snatching the Miss Universe Puerto Rico crown off of Catalina Molares since the self-proclaimed Queen believed there could only be one queen on the ABC show.

Larissa Lima

Representing the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is Larissa Lima from season 6. The cast member was engaged to Colt Johnson seemingly, for his money.

The couple got divorced within a year of being married after Larissa was arrested for domestic violence.

Kandy Muse

From RuPaul's Drag Race, Kandy Muse from season 13. The cast member was often criticized by the other drag queens for being blunt, outspoken, and locking horns with Tamisha Iman.

Camilla Poindexter

Set to compete in House of Villains season 2 is Bad Girls Club cast member Camilla Poindexter. During her time on the show, Camilla was involved in numerous fights and had to be let go after one of her fights turned physical.

Safaree Samuels

Representing the Love & Hip Hop franchise is Safaree Samuels. Safaree has appeared in multiple regional installments of the show and is famously known for his rocky relationship with his ex-wife and children.

On the MTV show, his ex-wife Erina Meena often criticized the reality star for not being a responsible parent.

Tiffany Pollard

From Flavor of Love and House of Villains season 1, Tiffany 'New York' Pollard, who Us Weekly terms as "one of the most confrontational cast members in reality TV history" is looking for redemption. She is infamously known for her feud with Brooke Thompson.

Stay tuned for more updates on House of Villains season 2 and watch episodes of season 1 on Peacock.