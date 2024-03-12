"Stop being desperate": 90 Day Fiancé fans slam Chantel for moving "too fast" with Giannis

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 returned to screens for a brand new episode this week on Monday, March 11, 2024. During the segment, Chantel got ready to go back to America after her short trip to Greece, but noted that she needed another vacation after the vacation to unwind due to everything that happened with Giannis.

In the segment, Giannis and Chantel spoke about their relationship and he told her that he saw her as more than a friend. Chantel, for her part, admitted to the cameras that she was in love with him and wanted to pursue things.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and slammed Chantel for moving too fast. One person, @IamNikki_L, wrote on X:

"Chantel...please! Stop being desperate...How many red flags do you need to see!!!"

90 Day Fiancé fans react to Chantel and Giannis talking about their feelings

Expand Tweet

In 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 episode 11, Chantel spent her last day in Greece with Giannis. During the segment, he took her to a football stadium as he wanted to show her where he spent most of his time.

Giannis told the 90 Day Fiancé cast member that the field was where he felt most like himself. The two had a pleasant time and got to know each other better. He told the cameras that he wanted to show her his life and that it was unfortunate that she had to leave so soon.

Giannis felt like Chantel was ready to leave and say goodbye because she must have felt like he was turning her down, but that wasn't the case.

"I was really scared. She needs to see more things from me. Show more, my emotions and my feelings for her. I really wish we had more days here. I think it would be completely different," he said.

Giannis told Chantel that he was looking for someone who would have his back in life. He added that he felt the same "vibe" from her. Chantel asked if that was the case, why she was the one having to take all the initiatives. In response, the Greek man said he needed more time.

Giannis assured her that he liked her with a kiss. Chantel told the cameras that she was seeing the passionate side in him and it was a need for her. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 cast member added that she felt like there was more to their relationship than just a fling.

"I can't just let it go."

Giannis told Chantel that he would come to visit her in Atlanta, but added that she would have to then visit him again.

Fans of the segment reacted to the exchange and slammed Chantel for being desperate for love.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 will return next week with a brand new episode on TLC.