"They have to win over rural America" - Zach Galifianakis on why Hollywood celebrities endorsing Kamala Harris could backfire

American actor Zach Galifianakis thinks Kamala Harris should not involve Hollywood celebrities in her political campaigns.

During an appearance at the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere on August 23, Zach Galifianakis, while speaking to Variety, mentioned that Democrats should consider winning over rural America rather than involving celebrities:

"As a small-town guy from North Carolina...I do wish the DNC would step back from the celebrities a bit. It works to a point, but they have to win over rural America."

His comments come after the recent Democratic National Convention held on the night of August 19 which saw celebrity attendees such as Kerry Washngton, Ben Stiller, Eva Longoria, Tony Goldwyn, Octavia Spencer, Uzo Aduba, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Mindy Kaling, and many more.

The event also saw performances by Patti LaBelle, John Legend, Steve Wonder, P!nk, The Chicks, Jason Isbell, Mickey Guyton and Lil Jon.

"Hollywood thinks it's so important and that's a problem" - Zach Galifianakis on celebs endorsing Kamala Harris

After Kamala Harris was announced presumptive Presidential nominee by the Democratic party after Joe Biden step down, many athletes, directors, popular actors, producers, and writers took to endorse her.

However, Zach Galifianakis believes that the Democratic Party should shift it's focus from Hollywood celebs to rural America if they want to win. While talking about endorsements by Hollywood celebs, Zach said:

"Hollywood thinks it's so important and that's a problem. Actors are people too, and they're citizens too, but I'm more on the small-town side of that than I am on the Hollywood side of that. That's just me."

However, his co-star, Kumail Nanjiani on Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building was of a different opinion. During the premiere, Kumail revealed that he plans to work with the Harris campaign:

"I'm going to make videos to get people to register to vote. I might make some appearances later."

This isn't the first time Zach Galifianakis has disagreed with America's political connection with the celebtities. During an appearance on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend in 2022, the actor revealed that his dream talk show was where he can mock celebrities.

The actor also blamed America's obsession with celebrities:

"I mean celebrity, in general, should be mocked. It's so ridiculous. It's how we ended up with a celebrity president. America's obsession with celebritiy is a mental illness."

Before becoming the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump was an entrepreneur, producer, and actor known for the The Apprentice (2004), Two Weeks Notice (2002) and Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump (2011).

