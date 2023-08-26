"This is abusive": Florida's Bunnell Elementary School racist controversy explained as management get blasted online

Bunnell Elementary School in Flagler County, Florida, is being slammed online after fourth and fifth-grade African-American students were allegedly segregated in a special assembly on Friday. August 18, 2023. The school claimed to single out students who underperformed on a standardized test, but only black students were allegedly pulled out of class irrespective of their test scores.

A PowerPoint slide was presented at the assembly by three Bunnell Elementary School faculty members, (who have been referred to without their first names) Mr. Hines, Ms. Steed, and Mr. Gabriel. It claimed that "AA" or African-American students "have under perform on standardized assessment for the last past 3 years [sic]."

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the kids were allegedly told to improve their scores or they would end up in jail, get shot, or be killed in the future. They were told they would be awarded McDonald's or Chick-fil-A if they got a better grade, as per FlaglerLive.

As news about the special assembly spiraled, Flagler Schools interim Superintendent LaShakia Moore issued a written statement on August 22. She stated that Bunnell Elementary School principal Donelle Evensen's intentions were misguided but not "malicious" and added that in the future parents would be better informed.

Needless to say, the incident left internet users angry, with one netizen even deeming it "abusive."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @dodgerfan2525)

Netizens harshly criticize Bunnell Elementary School for segregating students

As news about Bunnell Elementary School allegedly singling out black students spread, internet users were quick to criticize the staff and demanded that strong action be taken against the management. Many went as far ahead to blame the recent policy changes in Florida for the sorry shape of the educational system in the state.

Here are some comments seen under Tizzy Ent's post about the same on X (formerly Twitter):

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @shaysha_dil)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @CoughlinBrett)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @IamjustTerry)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @chaemarie1962)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @RaigothZ)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @evalina22368)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @TheAnaBraga)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @windrtoll)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @IslandxSociety)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @JoAnnNYNY)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @luciechambers10)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @hockeymom4269)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @CoughlinBrett)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @AbodeSweetAbode)

What did Bunnell Elementary School and Flagler Schools say?

On August 23, LaShakia Moore released a second statement in the form of a video. She apologized to the students and parents of those who were separated.

"Though no malice was intended in the assembly, it was executed in a way that does not align with the views of Flagler schools, the Flagler County School Board or this community."

Additionally, a district spokesperson commented that the incident was under investigation and could lead to potential disciplinary actions.

While Bunnell Elementary School principal, Donelle Evensen, did not comment on the controversy, she reportedly mailed the parents, apologizing for not informing them of the special assembly and added that anyone could speak to school counselors if needed.