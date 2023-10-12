"This is how you alienate a large section of your customer base": Right-wingers fume as Dylan Mulvaney is named 'Woman of the Year'

Dylan Mulvaney, who faced a lot of online backlash a few months ago for her collaboration with Bud Light is in the news again. This time it is because she was given the Woman of the Year Award at the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards on October 12, 2023.

However, this news did not go down well with right-wingers as they started fuming over her win. They began calling out Virgin Atlantic as well as Jaguar, which powered the awards, and shared homophobic comments, saying this wasn't a good message for real women. Right-wing social media users took to X, formerly Twitter, to post all the comments with one person even saying:

In her acceptance speech, Dylan said,

"No matter how hard I try, or what I wear, or what surgeries I have, I will never reach an acceptable version of womanhood by those hateful people’s standards."

She added that as long as the q*eer community saw her for her truth, she would be okay. Dylan also talked about the negative comments she received in the past and how people tried to bring her down but failed.

Dylan Mulvaney's "Woman of the Year" win leaves right-wing social media users furious

When netizens saw that Dylan was named the Woman of the Year at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, many began fuming at the idea. Several right-wingers were outraged over the news and took to X to say that they would be boycotting Virgin Atlantic Airlines. While some said that the Award meant nothing, there were a few people who supported Mulvaney's win and asked her to ignore the haters.

During her acceptance speech, Dylan said that the past year was more like a Black Mirror episode for her. However, she noted that by winning the award, she felt like she was in a rom-com from the 2000s.

Dylan Mulvaney was involved in several controversies in the recent past

It is worth noting that the recent news about Dylan Mulvaney isn't the first time the influence has been a part of controversy. There were several brands that she collaborated with which wasn't something the right-wingers liked and took to social media to criticize the brands.

The brands that she collaborated with included Bud Light and Nike and it became a huge online controversy.

In April 2023, Dylan Mulvaney completed 365 days of her coming out and to celebrate that Bud Light sent her several beers. With that, they collaborated and celebrated March Madness as well

However, the conservatives started boycotting Bud Light for collaborating with the trans influencer. They began sharing videos of the people destroying the Bud Light cans.

The sales of Bud Light also saw a 20-25% dip in their sales. People also shared rude comments on Dylan's posts online. Dylan Mulvaney talked about the controversy and said that it was truly brutal for her.

Other than this, Dylan also collaborated with Nike as she was endorsing a sports bra. Dylan announced her Nike partnership with a post on Instagram and she shared it with a caption that read,

"Alert the media — I’m entering my workout era."

Soon after this, social media users started commenting on the post and said Nike is not catering to the female audience with this.