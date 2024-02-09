"This is the average Hinge experience": Alleged Zayn Malik text messages leave internet baffled amid Sam Fisher accusations 

Netizens were left baffled after a TikTok user claimed that Zayn Malik allegedly requested to get intimate with her and another woman multiple times. Sam Fisher took to the video-sharing platform to accuse the former One Direction singer of asking her for the same “probably 40 times.” The musician had not addressed the scandal at the time of writing this article.

Nonetheless, many took to the internet to share their reactions.

Netizen reacts to the viral scandal (Image via X)

Sam Fisher took to the social networking site to share several lengthy videos about her interaction with the Love Like This singer. Many were convinced that her accusations were accurate, as the singer had sent her multiple selfies that were never released on the internet prior.

The Pennsylvania native revealed that Zayn Malik found her on Tinder and proceeded to send her messages on Instagram from his verified account.

They then took to exchanging text messages on their phones, where matters became more muddled.

“If you want c*ck hit me up”: Zayn Malik’s text messages to Sam Fisher get released online

For those who wish to view the screenshots without watching the TikTok videos, they can do so through the r/popculturechat subreddit. U/starr9489 has shared multiple screenshots of the duo’s interaction.

Sam Fisher revealed to Zayn Malik that she was bis*xual, leading to the latter asking her whether she would be interested in welcoming a second girl “to play.”

Fisher revealed that she was hesitant to participate in the same; however, she eventually consented. The Pillowtalk crooner reportedly did not want Fisher to reveal his identity to the potential third partner. However, Fisher claimed that it would be difficult to find a woman agreeing to the s*xual act without her knowing who she was getting involved with.

Malik went on to accuse her of wanting to use the singer’s name for her own benefit.

The duo eventually found a woman who was willing to get involved with them. However, the unidentified woman backed out because she was menstruating, leading to Zayn Malik getting irritated. He tells Fisher:

“What a waste of my time. Been planning for tomorrow. I could’ve been at work. Time is money.”

Later on, Zayn Malik allegedly asked Sam Fisher whether she knew any “milfs” who would join them. He also claimed that he “likes big girls.”

Eventually, Fisher’s birthday came around, and she asked Malik if he was free, to which the latter revealed that he was and that he would try to find a woman who they can “play with.” Fisher then got exasperated by Malik after he refused to make definite plans with her. She then texted him:

“Spent my bday witing around for news of a threeso*e I didn’t even really want, just cause I wanted to hang out. I don’t know why I do this to myself. I can’t keep doing this.”

Days later, Malik continued to nag Fisher about the threes*me, by asking, “Any luck with the search?” and “You had any luck finding some pus*y.” At one point, he also told her:

“If you want c*ck hit me up. If you have a friend to join at any point let me know. Real simple.”

As time progressed, the duo found someone to take part in their intercourse; however, Zayn Malik kicked an inebriated Sam Fisher out of his house as he believed that she was solely paying attention to the woman who joined them. In text messages, Fisher said:

“Telling me to leave when I was that drunk and that upset while it’s raining. You truly do not give a f**k about me. Do not contact me again and I mean it.”

“No concept of reality and/or adult life’: Zayn Malik comes under fire as text messages go viral online

Internet users could not believe the teenage heartthrob’s alleged text messages. Many accused him of being insensitive and using Fisher. A few reactions to the scandal read:

As mentioned prior, neither Malik nor his representatives have responded to the controversy.

