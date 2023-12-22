Niall Horan dating history: All you need to know about The Voice season 24 coach

The Voice coach and One Direction vocalist Niall Horan has had quite a few encounters with love in the past. Nevertheless, The Voice coach has maintained an air of privacy surrounding his personal life. He has been associated with numerous singers and celebrities, with some of his associations with stars such as Selena Gomez and Elli Goulding being the subject of gossip.

The Voice coach Niall Horan is fond of settling for transparency with his partner, never letting his stardom find itself at odds with their relationship. According to People, he once expressed his views on dating as a public figure to E! News back in 2013. Niall mentioned:

"You have to find the one who...just sees you as a normal person, which is exactly what I am, and just like you for who you are and not because I'm in One Direction."

Niall Horan has been associated with Amellia Wooley since 2020, and both of them have tried their best to keep their romance out of the public's scrutinizing eye. Niall and Amellia tried their best not to be seen together, but rumors surrounding their affair rose after their first public appearance together during Niall's charity gala back in 2021.

The Voice coach Niall Horan's dating history and more

Keep reading to learn more about The Voice coach Niall Horan's dating history.

1) Holly Scally

According to People, Niall was dating Holly in 2010 before appearing on The X Factor. They broke up a few months after Niall appeared on the show.

2) Amy Green

Niall and drama student Amy were said to be together in 2012 after being spotted walking together in London. Things went quiet after that; however, in 2015, they were once again spotted leaving the Libertine Club together.

3) Zoe Whelan

According to the Huffington Post, Niall took model Zoe Whelan with him to his brother Greg's wedding in Ireland. The two are said to have broken up shortly thereafter.

4) Barbara Palvin

The Voice coach Niall Horan and Barbara Palvin were linked romantically after they were spotted holding hands and leaving together at the X Factor U.K.'s wrap-up party. Horan's representatives later claimed they were just friends!

5) Ellie Goulding

According to People, Horan's affair with Ellie Goulding first made the news in 2014 when fans started speculating that Ed Sheeran, who was previously associated with Ellie, wrote his song Don't referring to Ellie's alleged act of cheating on him with Niall.

Ellie later clarified:

"I did go on a few dates with Niall, but I was never in a relationship with Ed. I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing."

6) Melissa Whitelaw

Melissa and Niall were photographed together in April 2015 as they entered a nightclub together. Their affair didn't last long.

7) Selena Gomez

E! reported back in December 2015 that The Voice coach Niall and Selena had supposedly made out during Jenna Dewan-Tatmum's 35th birthday party. Selena later mentioned being single and still loving Niall.

8) Celine VanDycke

Niall was spotted cuddling up with Belgian student Celine VanDycke during the British Summertime Festival held at Hyde Park in July 2016. Niall later came out in September with news that he had broken up with Celine.

9) Hailee Steinfeld

The Voice coach Niall and Hailee were first spotted together during a Backstreet Boys show in February 2018 and eventually made their romance public a few months later, ultimately breaking up in December 2018.

10) Amelia Woolley

Amelia Woolley and Niall Horan (Image via Getty)

Niall has been dating Amelia since 2020. Niall's new song, titled Heaven, is believed by many to have been inspired by their romance.

Niall Horan's team member Michael Huntley won The Voice season 24.