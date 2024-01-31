"This is a bad move": Fans react as Universal Music Group decided to remove its artists' music like BTS, BLACKPINK, ENHYPEN & more from TikTok

On January 31, 2024, Universal Music Group (UMG) might be removing BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and other K-pop groups' music from TikTok. After failing to come to a new license agreement with TikTok, Universal Music Group declared that it would be removing its artists' music library, such as BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, Ateez, Stray Kids, IU, and more, from the site.

Songs from well-known artists including Drake, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift, among others, might no longer be inaccessible on the app as of Wednesday, January 31.

K-pop fans took to social media to react to this new development, with one fan tweeting that this would prove to be a bad move for TikTok since it's going to lose a huge chunk of its music library.

"We never needed TikTok anyways": K-pop fans express faith in their favorite idols and agree with Universal Music Group's decision

Universal Music Group (UMG) published an open letter on Tuesday, January 30, addressing TikTok and the escalating worries over artist payments. The record label acknowledged that TikTok had made a name for itself as a significant instrument for artist marketing.

The Dutch-American-owned Universal Music Group, meanwhile, maintains that their musicians should get greater compensation on the site. The organization also claimed in the letter that TikTok "attempted to bully them" into taking pay that was less than what it was worth.

UMG claimed that they have been pressuring TikTok on three key points throughout their contract renewal talks: paying their artists and composers fairly, shielding human artists from the negative consequences of artificial intelligence, and ensuring TikTok users' safety online. UMG wrote:

“In our contract renewal discussions, we have been pressing them on three critical issues—appropriate compensation for our artists and songwriters, protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI, and online safety for TikTok’s users."

TikTok allegedly suggested paying UMG composers and artists a small portion of what other large social media companies that are in a similar situation pay. According to the Dutch-American-owned music company, TikTok presently only contributes around 1% of the company's total income. UMG wrote:

“TikTok proposed paying our artists and songwriters at a rate that is a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay. Ultimately TikTok is trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music.”

UMG also alleged that TikTok allows AI-generated music to appear on the platform and is creating tools to facilitate, support, and promote AI music creation on the platform itself.

Users will feel the effects of the decision, which was made only days before the 2024 Grammy Awards; they won't be allowed to utilize songs by elite musicians in their TikTok films, and older videos may have their music erased.

The long list of K-pop artists and groups includes BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, EXO, Ateez, Stray Kids, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, BIGBANG, ENHYPEN, IU, IZ*ONE, NCT, SEVENTEEN, ZEROBASEONE, Girls Generation, STAYC, Jeon Somi, SHINee, BTOB, Kep1er, Wonder Girls, Super Junior, and Everglow.

The entire K-pop fandom came together in unison and supported Universal Music Group's decision to remove its artists' music from TikTok due to the alleged unfair payments and other negligence. Fans took to X and shared their thoughts, saying that they never actually needed TikTok.

TikTok issues statement saying Universal Music Group's narrative is "false"

Responding to UMG's announcement, TikTok issued a statement and said that it is disheartening and regrettable that Universal Music Group has prioritized their personal financial gain over the welfare of its composers and performers.

The Bytedance-owned platform accused Universal of “false narrative and rhetoric” and pointed out that the latter has made the decision to forgo the strong backing of a network with over a billion subscribers, which acts as a free platform for talent development and advertising.

TikTok added that it has agreements in place with all other labels and publishers that prioritize "artist-first." TikTok wrote in its statement:

"It is sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has put their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters. Despite Universal’s false narrative and rhetoric, the fact is they have chosen to walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent. TikTok has been able to reach ‘artist-first’ agreements with every other label and publisher. Clearly, Universal’s self-serving actions are not in the best interests of artists, songwriters and fans.”

As per NBC News, TikTok signed a music licensing deal with Warner Music Group in 2023.

With so many musical heavyweights dropping out of the TikTok music library, fans and music enthusiasts are waiting to see how the final showdown will go and whether TikTok and UMG reach an agreement.