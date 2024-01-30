"This is so random": ENHYPEN allegedly partners with a Japanese women's lingerie brand PEACH JOHN, sending fans into a meltdown

Fans are baffled by ENHYPEN's most recent partnership agreement. On January 30, 2024, reports of the boy group from BELIFT LAB partnering with PEACH JOHN, a Japanese lingerie brand for women, circulated online. The official page of the brand further announced that a famous group will make an appearance at the 30th Anniversary Special Project with a poster of seven boys.

Fans speculated that the poster, which showcases seven silhouettes, resembles that of ENHYPEN members. Immediately, the post went viral online as hoards of fans gathered together agreed in unison that it was the ORANGE BLOOD fame boy group. Several fans expressed their surprise as they tweeted that this endorsement is equally random.

Expand Tweet

"What's my boys doing here": Fans astonished as they try to figure out ENHYPEN's endorsement with PEACH JOHN

A cursory glance at their website and social media accounts reveals that the Japanese brand sells leisure apparel, including pajama sets and women's lingerie. The group's appearance in the brand's latest loungewear line has already been revealed on social media.

PEACH JOHN further announced on their X page that the merchandise will be on sale at 10 am on January 31, 2024, after the images are unveiled at 12 am. The brand confirmed that a world-class ensemble will perform as part of the PEACH JOHN 30th Anniversary Special Project.

"Visuals will be revealed tomorrow at 0:00 AM, with the product available for purchase at 10:00 AM. A globally renowned group will make an appearance for PEACH JOHN 30th Anniversary Special Project! Who will be the one to wear the new loungewear!? Please share in the comments who you think will be the one."

They further wrote that the images will be presented on the official website and in special retail booths starting tomorrow. PEACH JOHN will be running a campaign on its official X account to celebrate the release, and those who buy will also receive a novelty campaign. They wrote:

"Starting tomorrow, the visuals will be unveiled on the official online store and special booths in stores. In celebration of the release, we will be hosting a campaign on PEACH JOHN’s official X account, along with a novelty campaign for those who make a purchase!"

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Peach John Co., Ltd. is an online retailer shop specializing in women's fashion and lingerie, with a primary audience of women in their twenties.

If the speculations are true, ENHYPEN is going to be the first K-pop boy band to support a line of women's lingerie. Furthermore, in a sneak peek at their newest models released by Japanese company Peach John, the seven members' shadows were easily recognized by their fans.

Fans were quick to pull up information from their respective archives and match instances where the ENHYPEN members had worn nightsuits or pajama sets from the Japanese brand. When fans saw that the members had previously worn the brand's nightsuits—such as Jungwon, who streamed live while dressed in beautiful feline pajamas—they became convinced that the boys were the new brand ambassadors.

Needless to say, fans and admirers took to X to express their surprise, while several made light of the matter and joked, saying, "This is so funny."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, ENHYPEN's FATE global tour is scheduled to end on February 25, 2024, having commenced on July 29, 2023. The tour boasts a total of 21 concerts over 13 locations across the world, four of them are in Asia.

In October 2023, the trip was expanded to include stops in Taiwan, Singapore, China, and the Philippines. The Seoul leg of the tour was extended by two dates in November 2023 to February 24 and 25, 2024.