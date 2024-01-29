EXCLUSIVE: K-pop group DKZ dishes on their group and solo endeavors, future plans, desire to interact with fans, and more

In the expansive world of K-pop, there exists a multitude of talented groups contributing to the genre's diversity. Among them is DKZ, a boy group that has shaped the K-pop landscape as well. Lately, one of the group's members, Jaechan, even gained recognition for starring in the immensely popular Korean BL drama, Semantic Error.

Established in 2018 (debuted in 2019), DKZ has demonstrated resilience, thriving in the competitive K-pop industry for over five years. Despite their youthful origins, the group has not only endured but also embarked on new ventures, continually expanding their portfolio.

"Let's make lots of happy and good memories together!": Young K-pop boy group DKZ express their thoughts and desires for the upcoming year

Beyond collective endeavors, DKZ actively pursued individual projects while remaining dedicated members of the group. Comprising members Jonghyeong, Sehyeon, Mingyu, Jaechan, and Giseok, the group made their official debut on April 24, 2019, with the album DONGKIZ On The Block, following a pre-debut single release on November 21, 2018.

In a career-defining move on March 18, 2022, they rebranded from DONGKIZ to DKZ. Their devoted fanbase is affectionately known as DONG-Ari or simply Ari. The group's latest addition to their discography is the song 2023 (Friends), which serves as a heartfelt year-end tribute to fans.

In a noteworthy milestone, DKZ engaged in their first ever interaction with the Indian media as SK POP's Rujula Bhanarkar delved into discussions with the group. The conversation explored various facets, ranging from past and upcoming group projects to individual pursuits, providing insights into DKZ's aspirations for the upcoming year.

Q) Please introduce your team, DKZ.

Jonghyeong: From east to world, hello, we are DKZ. It seems like this is our first time to say hello to all of you in India. Firstly, nice to meet you! Since our debut in 2019, we have been promoting exciting and unique music and performances.

In addition to group activities, Mingyu and me, are also working as a unit group "NINE TO SIX." There is also Jaechan's solo activity. And it shows an attractive spectrum in various activities such as musicals and acting.

Q) What's the charm of DKZ that brought you together as a group?

Jaechan: In one word, it’s “positive”. I think our DKZ's unique charm is the positive mindset of comforting and relying on each other by creating a bright atmosphere when we are tired and depressed.

Q) In K-pop, each member often brings unique talents and roles. What is your (Gi-seok's) role in DKZ?

Giseok: Each of our members has a different charm. I think all of the members have combined well to become the cool DKZ we are now. Among us, as the youngest, I am a little cooler and cuter than the older brothers. And as the youngest, I'm lowering the average age. Hahahah!

Q) Fans are always eager to get a glimpse into your daily lives. Could you share any fun or interesting incidents from your behind-the-scenes experiences or while on tour?

Mingyu: The most recent album released, this year-end project song 2023 (Friends) has no overlapping lyrics in the chorus, so the members were very confused. When we sang, we switched the lyrics of verses 1 and verses 2. We laughed and teased each other at that time.

Q) Among all your songs as a group, do you have a personal favorite? If so, could you tell us about it?

Sehyeon: I listen to Harmony a lot among our songs these days. I keep listening to it because I like the cozy melody and lyrical lyrics. My favorite lyric in Harmony is "Night becoming beautiful, Because of you. Is this love? I'll pick that star and give it to you."

Personally, I think it is to interpret it as a meaning that our day becomes beautiful because of our fans, and that it makes everything possible, no matter how hard it is. If there are Indian fans who haven't heard Harmony yet, I hope you listen to it.

Q) Jaechan, we’re curious to hear about your first mini-album that was released recently. Could you share some insights into it?

Jaechan: My first solo album JCFACTORY is an album that introduces "JAECHAN" to the world. I participated in writing and composing all the songs, and I put in a lot of what I wanted to do. I think it was an opportunity to show a different side of me.

Q) How does it feel to participate in the new musical Mary Shelley? Also, please briefly explain your character.

Jonghyeong: First, I'm so grateful and happy to be part of the musical Mary Shelley. It's a very meaningful time to learn a lot by working with with great actors and creators.

I play the role of Byron's doctor Polidori in Mary Shelley. Polidori likes to read and write, and that part is similar to me. You can meet Mary Shelley on March 17, so please pay a lot of attention.

Q) We’re curious about DKZ's plans for this year.

Giseok: In 2024, we are working hard to meet not only domestic fans but also overseas fans. So please wait for us! Especially for Ari in India who are reading this interview, if you want to see us a lot, please support us.

Q) Is there any specific milestone you want to achieve this year?

Sehyeon: I want to meet our fans more often, and I want to spread around the word and let more people know about us. It would also be a great achievement to perform at a concert hall in India! If I have a big dream, I want to win the title of "World Star."

Q) Lastly, please leave a message for your fans.

Everyone: Hello Ari! Thank you so much for always giving us good words and great support. Thanks to Ari, DKZ seems to be happy with all our schedules, including music, radio, musicals, and dramas. We have more time to spend together than we've ever had together, so let's make lots of happy and good memories together! I love you!

