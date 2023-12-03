"This convo was needed": Saucy Santana speaking about his fears of having a gay son receives praise online

Rapper Rashad Jamiyl Spain, professionally known as Saucy Santana, recently shared his thoughts on having gay children. In a clip from VH1's For The Fellas set to air on December 15, Brian B-Mac McIntosh told Saucy Santana that he missed him and asked him if he wanted kids. The artist stated that if he had a son he would not want him to be gay and also expressed that he was worried about "how to raise a kid."

"If I had a son, I wouldn't want my son to be gay. And, not because nothing is wrong with it but because of everything that I went through," he said.

His words were appreciated online by a lot of people, who stated that this was a conversation that needed to be had.

"I understand his logic 1000%" - Netizens praise Saucy Santana's comments

On December 1, VH1 released a clip of the upcoming For The Fellas episode all set to release on December 15. Devale Ellis, who said that he understood the trauma that Saucy had to go through, asked Santana if he felt that not wanting his son to be a reflection of himself was "a little bit of self-hate."

Santana answered that he never looked at it as self-hate, as he loved himself "more than anybody" but knew that it was not easy to go through what he went through. He agreed with Ellis, who said:

"You want the world to treat gay people better. You can't control that."

The Shade Room reposted a few clips from VH1's For The Fellas on Instagram and it went viral as it amassed over 233,000 likes, as of this writing. Netizens took to the comments section of the post and praised Saucy Santana. They were happy to see men embracing one another despite their differences. Most seemed to understand where Saucy Santana was coming from and the sentiment behind his comments.

However, despite the overwhelming positivity, a few people did not understand what Santana was trying to say and criticized his thought process. Statements like this triggered many people, who said that these comments were exactly what Santana was talking about.

People appreciated Santana's comments (Image via Instagram)

A few people were critical of Santana (Image via Instagram)

A lot of netizens were critical of the people who did not understand Santana (Image via Instagram)

In other news, Saucy Santana recently shared a screenshot of his Spotify for Artists stats for 2023, from Spotify Wrapped. Despite, not releasing an entire album in 2023, he received an impressive 37.7 million streams from 8.4 listeners across 184 countries. Santana released his most recent single, Meet Me in Da Skreets in November this year.