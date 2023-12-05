"This is what my dreams look like": Viral video of deer being chased down the halls of a New Jersey elementary school sparks wild reactions online

Social media users were left shocked when they came across a video of a deer being chased down the halls of a school in New Jersey. As per the Seattle Times, the incident took place over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The school authorities claimed that the deer jumped through a window in one of the classrooms.

The deer was discovered by a man on November 25, 2023, who allegedly saw the deer enter the school while walking his dog. As per the New Jersey authorities, the man notified the police about the deer entering the Cedar Grove Elementary School in the Toms River district. The police rushed to the location and their pursuit of the deer was captured on an officer’s bodycam.

The authorities even claimed that the deer, who had been named Rudolph by the police, scattered some items as it made its way into the hallway. The officers took the help of a dog to scare the deer so that it fled the school building.

When the video was uploaded on social media, netizens shared hilarious reactions, as one commented:

"This is what my dreams look like"

Social media users shared wild reactions as the video of the animal running in the hallway of the Cedar Grove Elementary School in the Toms River went viral. (Image via @ABC7/ Twitter)

The authorities claimed that the deer was unharmed, and the school staffers boarded up the window and cleaned the entire place before students got into the school after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Social media users share wild reactions as video of the deer running in the school hallway goes viral

The footage from one of the officer's bodycams was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) and went viral immediately. Here is how social media users reacted to the video:

Thankfully, no one, including the deer, was hurt in the incident as it took place during the night when no one was present in the building.